Chicho Arango Posts Hat Trick, Lifts Real Salt Lake To Victory Over St. Louis

SALT LAKE CITY – Chicho Arango went to work in the second half and lifted Real Salt Lake to a comeback victory over the visiting St. Louis CITY SC.

RSL hosted St. Louis at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 30.

It was the second meeting between the two clubs this season.

Real Salt Lake defeated St. Louis, 3-1.

The victory was due to Arango’s hat trick, the first by an RSL player since Damir Kreilach in 2018.

Like RSL’s previous match against Vancouver, the Utah-based club found itself down in the first 45 minutes and came from behind after the halftime break.

St. Louis CITY SC got things going early at America First Field.

In the third minute, St. Louis’ Indiana Vassilev buried a shot on frame to give the visiting side an early lead. Vassilev’s left-footed strike gave St. Louis CITY SC a 1-0 lead. It was the midfielder’s first goal of the season.

Despite some good chances, RSL failed to pull one back before the break. The club was unable to take advantage of corner kicks and set pieces as RSL eyed an equalizer. Some of the opportunities were negated in the final third of the field due to offside penalties.

St. Louis took a 1-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

However, RSL went to work after the break just as it did a week ago against the Whitecaps.

The team’s first goal came in the 70th minute off of the boot of Arango.

14 minutes after his first goal, Arango took advantage of a gift from St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC was called for a handball inside of the box and RSL was granted a penalty kick.

Arango buried a shot from the spot to give Real Salt Lake its first lead at 2-1 in the 84th minute.

The Real Salt Lake star continued his stellar performance as the match entered stoppage time. Officials ruled the game needed 13 more minutes, giving St. Louis a chance to come back.

Arango ended those hopes in quick fashion.

One minute into stoppage time, the standout MLS player buried another shot into the back of the net.

Arango’s goal was his third of the night as put RSL in front, 3-1.

Real Salt Lake finished the contest having possessed the ball for 56.5 percent of the match. RSL outshot St. Louis, 12-9, including 4-2 in shots on target.

Up next for RSL

With the win, Real Salt Lake improved to a 3-1-2 record this season. It’s the first back RSL has won consecutive games since October 2023.

RSL’s next match is on the road against Minnesota United FC on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23.

