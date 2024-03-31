Locals In MLB: Former Ute Oliver Dunn Has Memorable MLB Debut With Milwaukee Brewers

QUEENS, New York – Former Utah infielder Oliver Dunn has had an eventful week after making the Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day roster for the first time in the young infielder’s career.

Dunn debuted for the Brewers on Saturday, March 30, playing the hot corner at Citi Field against the New York Mets. The left-handed hitting Dunn went 1-4 with a single in a 7-6 Brewers win.

We interrupt pregame in SLC to say…CONGRATS Oliver Dunn‼️ https://t.co/JRl3jyY1Nj — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 30, 2024

The rookie was elevated to the Brewers Opening Day roster after hitting .282 (11-39) with five extra-base hits, ten RBI, and five stolen bases in spring training. Dunn had yet to play above Double-A before his MLB debut.

Unfazed with the bases juiced… It’s Oliver Dunn’s first MLB RBI! pic.twitter.com/8rvFvCfhLc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2024

The 5’10 Dunn is hitting .286 (2-7) after picking up the first RBI of his career on Easter Sunday. After sweeping the Mets in a three-game series to open the season, Milwaukee will host the Minnesota Twins for a two-game series beginning Tuesday, April 8.

MLB – (Milwaukee Brewers)

2023 Stats: .271 BA | 113 Hits | 21 HR | 78 RBI | 16 SB | 139 K | 82 BB

Listed at 5’10 and 198 pounds, Dunn hits lefthanded and throws righthanded.

He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the New York Yankees after hitting .312 across three seasons (2017-19) for the Utes. Dunn hit .366 with three home runs, 28 runs batted in, and 22 doubles as a junior in 2019.

Welcome to the Show, Oliver! Oliver Dunn spoke about controlling his emotions in his MLB debut on Saturday afternoon. #ThisIsMyCrew | #Brewers | @SophiaMinnaert pic.twitter.com/DIQ5c5AjEk — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 31, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies organization claimed Dunn after the Yankees placed him on waivers following the 2022 season. He played the 2023 season with the Phillies’ Double-A Reading Fightin’ Phils.

In November 2023, the Phillies traded Dunn to Milwaukee for two prospects.

