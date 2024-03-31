Tony Finau Ties For Second Place At Texas Children’s Houston Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for second place and posted his best finish of the season at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Tony Finau shines at Houston Open

The Houston Open was held from March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas.

Finau was one of five golfers to tie for second place behind Stephan Jaeger, who recorded his first victory on the PGA Tour with a final score of 12 under par.

The Utahn finished one shot back from Jaeger on the leaderboard.

Alongside Finau, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, and Scottie Scheffler tied for second place at -11.

Finau opened the competition with a first round score of 69 or one under par. A day later, he tied the second-best round of his career with a stellar score of 62.

However, the weekend didn’t begin like he would’ve preferred. Finau shot two over par for 72 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Salt Lake City native climbed back up the leaderboard with a strong finish of 66 or four under par.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 69 (-1)

Round 2: 62 (-8)

RELATED: Tony Finau Matches Career Low, Sets Target At Houston Open

Round 3: 72 (+2)

Round 4: 66 (-4)

Final Score: -11

Finau won the Houston Open in 2022. The tournament wasn’t played in 2023.

A chip-in birdie for @TonyFinauGolf 💥 Finau moves to -8 and two shots back @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/RUlfA9WdGz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 31, 2024

Leaderboard

1. Stephan Jaeger (-12)

T2. Tony Finau (-11)

T2. Taylor Moore (-11)

T2. Thomas Detry (-11)

T2. Alejandro Tosti (-11)

T2. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T7. Billy Horschel (-10)

T7. Aaron Rai (-10)

T7. Max Greyserman (-10)

T7. David Skinns (-10)

Introducing your 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open champion… Stephan Jaeger pic.twitter.com/Ef6F4edVAc — Texas Children’s Houston Open (@TCHouOpen) March 31, 2024

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship, and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland