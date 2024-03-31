On the Site:
Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week One Recap

Mar 31, 2024, 4:24 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the opening weekend games of United Football League.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 1 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the first week of the 2024 UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (0-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles and two solo tackles in D.C.’s 27-12 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (0-1)

The former Utah running back had six carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in Houston’s 18-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats defeated the Houston Roughnecks, 18-12, on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats defeated the Houston Roughnecks, 18-12, on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Showboats defeated the Houston Roughnecks, 18-12, on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 18-16 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (1-0)

The former Utah defensive lineman and the Panthers beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 18-16, on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (0-1)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in St. Louis’ 18-16 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-1)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 27-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-0)

The former BYU defensive back had 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss in Michigan’s 18-16 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (0-1)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 18-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 31.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (1-0)

The former Southern Utah punter punted four times with an average of 41.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 18-16 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, March 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
  • Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
  • Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
  • D.C Defenders – Audi Field
  • San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
  • St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week One Recap