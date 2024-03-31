Keyonte George Knocks Down Deep Three-Pointer Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George knocked down a deep three-pointer for the team’s first field goal in Utah’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Keyonte George buries early three vs. Kings

The Kings hosted the Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, March 31.

2:02 into the contest, Taylor Hendricks dished the ball up top to George. The rookie guard attempted a 26-foot jumper that dropped through the cylinder for Utah’s first field goal of the game. George’s three-pointer tied the scoreboard at 4-4.

During his first five minutes on the court, George scored three points on 1-1 shooting.

This season, the Baylor product is averaging 12.7 points per game on 39.1 percent shooting, lncluding 33.5 percent from downtown.

Utah’s game against Sacramento is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Kings

Sunday’s contest was the third and final between the Jazz and Kings this season.

Utah hosted Sacramento at the Delta Center for its season opener on October 25, 2023. The Kings defeated the Jazz in Salt Lake City, 130-114.

Less than two months later, the Kings hosted the Jazz in Northern California. Like the first meeting, Sacramento defeated Utah. The Kings took the second matchup by a score of 125-104.

Utah arrived in Sacramento for Sunday’s contest owning a 29-45 record, including 9-27 on the road. The Jazz entered the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

The Kings welcomed the Jazz with their 42-31 record, including 21-15 at the Golden 1 Center.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland