Brice Sensabaugh Spins, Hits Fadeaway During Jazz-Kings Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh spun in the paint before stepping back and hitting a shot during Utah’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Brice Sensabaugh hits stepback after spin

The Kings hosted the Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, March 31.

With 6:58 left to play in the first half, the rookie spun in the paint before fading back and knocking down an eight-foot shot over the Kings. Sensabaugh’s field goal trimmed Sacramento’s lead to 35-33.

During his first 15 minutes on the hardwood, the rookie scored seven points on 2-6 shooting, including 1-3 from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

This season, the Ohio State product is averaging 5.6 points per game on 37.0 percent shooting. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals in 16.0 minutes per contest. Sensabaugh has played in 25 games this season.

Utah’s game against Sacramento is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Kings

Sunday’s contest was the third and final between the Jazz and Kings this season.

Utah hosted Sacramento at the Delta Center for its season opener on October 25, 2023. The Kings defeated the Jazz in Salt Lake City, 130-114.

Less than two months later, the Kings hosted the Jazz in Northern California. Like the first meeting, Sacramento defeated Utah. The Kings took the second matchup by a score of 125-104.

Utah arrived in Sacramento for Sunday’s contest owning a 29-45 record, including 9-27 on the road. The Jazz entered the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

The Kings welcomed the Jazz with their 42-31 record, including 21-15 at the Golden 1 Center.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland