Jazz Guard Brice Sensabaugh Scores Career-High Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh set a new career-high in scoring after a strong third quarter in Utah’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings hosted the Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, March 31.

With multiple made field goals after halftime, the Ohio State product set a new career-high with 19 points.

His previous single-game best was 16 points, reached multiple times this season.

With 11:35 to go in the third quarter, Sensabaugh connected on a 23-footer to make it a three-point game. 26 seconds later, the rookie drained another triple to knot the scoreboard at 58-58 with 11:09 remaining in the quarter.

a couple @bricepsensa threes to start the third 🤞 pic.twitter.com/kyKVM6tixe — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 1, 2024

Later in the quarter, the rookie knocked down another shot from beyond the arc to reach 19 points for the contest.

Sensabaugh’s three made it an 87-69 game.

Brice three counter: 🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊 *that’s a career-high in made three* pic.twitter.com/uyG1yMKrOt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 1, 2024

During his first 27 minutes on the floor, Sensabaugh scored 19 points on 6-13 field goals, including 5-9 from distance. He added five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

This season, the Ohio State product is averaging 5.6 points per game on 37.0 percent shooting. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals in 16.0 minutes per contest. Sensabaugh has played in 25 games this season.

Jazz vs. Kings

Sunday’s contest was the third and final between the Jazz and Kings this season.

Utah hosted Sacramento at the Delta Center for its season opener on October 25, 2023. The Kings defeated the Jazz in Salt Lake City, 130-114.

Less than two months later, the Kings hosted the Jazz in Northern California. Like the first meeting, Sacramento defeated Utah. The Kings took the second matchup by a score of 125-104.

Utah arrived in Sacramento for Sunday’s contest owning a 29-45 record, including 9-27 on the road. The Jazz entered the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

The Kings welcomed the Jazz with their 42-31 record, including 21-15 at the Golden 1 Center.

