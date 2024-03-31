Taylor Hendricks Sets New Career-High In Scoring Against Kings
Mar 31, 2024, 9:07 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks drained a three-pointer to set a new career-high in scoring during Utah’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
Taylor Hendricks scores career-high vs. Kings
The Kings hosted the Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, March 31.
With 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hendricks connected on a 23-foot shot from the near corner.
Hendricks’ three-pointer trimmed Sacramento’s lead to 105-89. The shot gave him 18 points for the game.
His previous career-high was 15 points.
During his first 25 minutes on the court, the UCF product scored 18 points on 6-10 field goals, including 4-6 on three-pointers. Hendricks added two rebounds and one assist.
This season, Hendricks is averaging 6.6 points per game.
Jazz vs. Kings
Sunday’s contest was the third and final between the Jazz and Kings this season.
Utah hosted Sacramento at the Delta Center for its season opener on October 25, 2023. The Kings defeated the Jazz in Salt Lake City, 130-114.
Less than two months later, the Kings hosted the Jazz in Northern California. Like the first meeting, Sacramento defeated Utah. The Kings took the second matchup by a score of 125-104.
Utah arrived in Sacramento for Sunday’s contest owning a 29-45 record, including 9-27 on the road. The Jazz entered the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.
The Kings welcomed the Jazz with their 42-31 record, including 21-15 at the Golden 1 Center.
