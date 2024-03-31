Lopsided Third Quarter Lifts Kings Over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings 127-106 for their ninth straight loss.

Playing without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI), the Jazz were led by Collins Sexton and Brice Sensabaugh who scored 22 points each.

The Kings were led by Keegan Murray who scored 25.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand On The Way?

First Quarter

The Kings jumped out to a 15-10 lead as Keegan Murray knocked down a pair of early threes.

After having arguably their worst performance of the season in Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, the Jazz’s three rookies combined for 13 points on 5-9 shooting, including 3-6 from the three-point line in the first quarter.

Seven different Jazz players scored in the opening 12 minutes of the game.

After one the Jazz trailed the Kings 27-23.

Second Quarter

The Kings began to pull away midway through the second quarter building their lead to seven, 40-33.

Domantas Sabonis scored seven points in the second quarter to raise his first-half total to 11.

Collin Sexton scored nine in the second quarter after recording just two points in the first.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Kings 56-52.

Third Quarter

Brice Sensabaugh knocked down an early three as the Jazz opened the half on a 6-2 run to tie the game at 58.

The Kings responded with a 15-0 run to take a 73-58 lead.

The run extended to 23-2 as the Kings built their biggest lead of the game.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Kings 95-77.

Fourth Quarter

Taylor Hendricks scored a quick 10 points in the fourth quarter as he set a new career-high with 18 points.

However, the Jazz were unable to close the gap against Sacramento to fewer than double-digits.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Jazz fell to the Kings 127-106.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops