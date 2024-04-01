On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik To Undergo Kidney Transplant

Apr 1, 2024, 8:15 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that general manager Justin Zanik will undergo a kidney transplant.

Zanik has been experiencing reduced kidney function throughout the 2023-24 NBA season due to polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and is in line to undergo surgery to receive a new kidney on Tuesday.

“The Utah Jazz send our love and support to general manager Justin Zanik, his wife Gina, and their family,” the Jazz wrote in a release.

“JZ is an instrumental part of our organization, and we look forward to his return in the coming weeks.

Zanik Receiving Kidney Through National Registry

Zanik will receive his donation via the National Kidney Registry which links living donors with recipients in need of a healthy kidney.

Through the National Kidney Registry, Jeff Hart, a family friend of the Zaniks based out of Milwaukee will donate his kidney on behalf of the Jazz general manager to another anonymous recipient.

In return, Zanik is eligible to receive a kidney from a donor on the registry who is donating on behalf of someone in their life who is also in need of a kidney.

“As we take the next step in this journey, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to University of Utah Health and their incredible medical staff,” The Zanik family said. “The care, expertise, and guidance they have provided our family and many others, has been invaluable.”

The National Kidney Registry has helped facilitate over 8,500 kidney transplants since 2007, and increases the likelihood of finding donor-recipient matches.

“We also want to recognize and thank the Living Donor Program for the extraordinary life-saving work that they do,” the Zaniks said.

Zanik’s History With The Utah Jazz

Zanik, 49, has been one of the few holdovers in the Jazz front office since undergoing an ownership change in 2021.

“We are immensely thankful to Ryan and Ashley Smith and our entire Utah Jazz family,” the Zaniks said. “The love we have felt and continue to feel is immeasurable. We are humbled and grateful to all of the donors that signed up to donate on Justin’s behalf.”

In 2012 Zanik was hired by Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey before leaving the team to join the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016.

Related: Justin Zanik On 2024 NBA Draft

Zanik returned to the Jazz in 2017, and remained with the team when Danny Ainge was named CEO in 2021.

The Jazz signed Zanik to a multi-year contract extension in 2022.

“Justin looks forward to getting back to work in the coming weeks, and greatly appreciates the organization’s continued support during this process. To our families and our friends, thank you for your continued love, support and prayers.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Coach Morrison Leads NBA Autism Acceptance Campaign

Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison is spearheading a league-wide campaign to raise awareness for Autism acceptance. 

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A Historic Utah Basketball Career Will End In Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

A historic Runnin' Utes career will be coming to an end sometime this week and it will do so in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the NIT.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Analyst Lists ‘Best Team Fits’ For Former BYU QB Zach Wilson

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks named his "best team fits" for former BYU star and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Surpass Last Season’s Loss Total After Falling To Kings

The Utah Jazz got career highs from Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks but fell on the road to the Sacramento Kings 127-106.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lopsided Third Quarter Lifts Kings Over Jazz

The shorthanded Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings on the road 127-106 recording their ninth straight loss.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sets New Career-High In Scoring Against Kings

Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks drained a three-pointer to set a new career-high in scoring during Utah's game against the Sacramento Kings.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik To Undergo Kidney Transplant