NFL Analyst Lists ‘Best Team Fits’ For Former BYU QB Zach Wilson

Apr 1, 2024, 10:44 AM

SALT LAKE CITYNFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks named his “best team fits” for former BYU star and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Bucky Brooks’ “Best Team Fits” for Zach Wilson

Recently, the former NFL player and scout broke down his favorite destinations for the former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU and Corner Canyon High School.

Brooks created a list of three teams as the “best team fits” for Wilson following “three disastrous seasons on Broadway.”

“The fourth-year pro is a talented passer with plus arm talent and athleticism. He possesses enough physical ability to play at a high level…he needs more time to develop without the pressure of having to perform at an elite level,” Brooks wrote for NFL.com “In a perfect world, Wilson would spend the final year of his rookie contract (pending a decision on his fifth-year option) on a team with an experienced play-caller who understands how to build quarterback-friendly game plans that suit Wilson’s talents as an athletic gunslinger.”

There are the three teams Brooks likes as landing spots for the current Jets backup:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

“As Mahomes’ understudy in a championship environment, Wilson could sit back and learn how to play the position at a high level from a coach and quarterback who have cracked the code, while honing his skills on the practice field” – Brooks

2. Denver Broncos

“Denver might draft a quarterback, but Payton could give Wilson an opportunity to compete for a starting job with Jarrett Stidham while teaching him how to play winning football at the position…If Wilson can handle Payton’s hard-nosed coaching and “tough love” approach, he could maximize his potential under an offensive-minded tutor who understands the position and how to build around the strengths of his quarterback’s game.” – Brooks

3. Los Angeles Chargers

“Jim Harbaugh knows how to get the best out of his quarterbacks…Harbaugh’s old-school methods might scare off some quarterbacks, but Wilson could use the confidence and toughness the coach engenders through his grizzled approach…With Justin Herbert in place as the Chargers’ franchise face, Wilson can sit back, learn and develop as a QB2 or QB3 under the watchful eye of a quarterback guru who knows how to coach and play the position.” – Brooks

Other Landing Spots for Zach Wilson

Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, I, like Brooks, created a list of landing spots for Wilson.

RELATED: Potential NFL Landing Spots For Jets QB Zach Wilson In 2024 

NFL free agency kicked off on March 13 and Wilson has yet to be traded. However, most of the pre-NFL Draft player movement has already taken place. Teams have addressed their quarterback needs or will likely do so during the NFL Draft.

After a week of free agency, I revised my list of top landing spots for Wilson, trimming it down to seven teams. Like Brooks, I listed the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers. I also named the Vikings, 49ers, Dolphins, and Ravens as good spots for the BYU quarterback to end up in 2024.

Zach Wilson last season

Wilson recently completed his third season in the NFL.

This season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

