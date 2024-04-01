On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

A Historic Utah Basketball Career Will End In Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Apr 1, 2024, 11:18 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INIANAPOLIS – A historic Runnin’ Utes career will be coming to an end sometime this week and it will do so in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the NIT.

Branden Carlson has been a pillar of hope the last five seasons for a Utah basketball team full of its own history that has lost its way in recent years.

Over the past three years under head coach Craig Smith, the Utes have begun to look more like what fans expect. Much of that is thanks to Carlson’s willingness to stay and leave the program better than when he found it in an age when jumping to greener pastures is the more common move.

While it will likely be a few years before we can really gauge the significance of Carlson’s efforts to restore Utah basketball to what fans remember, it does feel appropriate he’s ending his career in a place that has withstood the test of time. 96 years and counting to be exact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Men’s Basketball (@utahmbb)

Branden Carlson Discusses Ending His Career In A Historic Venue

Built in 1928 and originally named the Butler Fieldhouse until 1966 when it was changed to honor Butler University’s longtime coach and athletic director Paul D. “Tony” Hinkle, “Indiana’s Basketball Cathedral” has experienced many lives.

At the time of its construction, Hinkle Fieldhouse was considered state of the art. It was the largest basketball venue until 1950 and featured a design that allowed for unobstructed views of the court no matter which seat a fan occupied.

Today, Hinkle Fieldhouse is the sixth-oldest basketball arena still in use and can be found on the National Register of Historic Places while also being designated a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

For Carlson, the possibility of making some history in such a storied place feels like an appropriate ending to his career at Utah.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of talk of me finishing my last game in the Huntsman Center but it’s cool to know I’m finishing my whole college career in Hinkle Fieldhouse,” Carlson said. “It’s exciting. Hopefully it goes the way we want. I know we put in a lot of preparation to be here. So, excited to go out and play and make some memories out on this court.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Athletics (@utahathletics)

Carlson and the Utes will need to get past a home crowd favorite in Indiana State on Tuesday night first, but the Utah legend says the process to get to the semifinal of the NIT has been an enjoyable one with his teammates.

“For me, I’m the only one up here that doesn’t have any more eligibility,” Carlson said. “Just being able to continue our season and play these games, and more time with these amazing friends, and brothers of mine, it’s been great. It’s been a good experience. We love playing basketball, and just being able to have more games, and more opportunities to play has been amazing.”

One Unique Big Against Another

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup between Indiana State and the Utes involves their bigs- both of whom have been celebrated for their unique abilities for men their size.

Robbie Avila has been a sensation for the Sycamores averaging 17.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shooting at 53 percent from the field.

Carlson’s stat line reads similarly to Avila’s averaging 17 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shooting 50 percent from the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priority Sports (@prioritysports)

The stat line that really stands out for both players, however?

Their ability to shoot the three, with Avila averaging 38.9 percent of his shots beyond the arch and Carlson averaging 37.6 percent.

“He’s a great player,” Carlson said. “I don’t think we have too many five-men in the Pac-12 that does what he does. He’s more of a stretch five, very skilled, can do a lot of different things. We’re going to have to be very prepared to guard him, and we’re excited to go out and face them.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Coach Morrison Leads NBA Autism Acceptance Campaign

Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison is spearheading a league-wide campaign to raise awareness for Autism acceptance. 

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Analyst Lists ‘Best Team Fits’ For Former BYU QB Zach Wilson

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks named his "best team fits" for former BYU star and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik To Undergo Kidney Transplant

The Utah Jazz announced that general manager Justin Zanik plans to undergo a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Surpass Last Season’s Loss Total After Falling To Kings

The Utah Jazz got career highs from Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks but fell on the road to the Sacramento Kings 127-106.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lopsided Third Quarter Lifts Kings Over Jazz

The shorthanded Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings on the road 127-106 recording their ninth straight loss.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sets New Career-High In Scoring Against Kings

Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks drained a three-pointer to set a new career-high in scoring during Utah's game against the Sacramento Kings.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

A Historic Utah Basketball Career Will End In Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse