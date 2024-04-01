On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah State Center Isaac Johnson Announces Return For Next Season

Apr 1, 2024, 1:20 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State center Isaac Johnson announced that he plans to return to the Aggies for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Isaac Johnson announces return to Aggies

The sophomore shared the news via Instagram on Monday, April 1.

Two days before Johnson’s decision, Utah State hired former Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun as the replacement for Danny Sprinkle, who left the Aggies earlier in March for the same position with the University of Washington.

“Home: the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household. Aggie nation, thank you. But we ain’t done yet #aggienation #goaggies,” Johnson wrote on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Johnson (@irjohnson44)

About Isaac Johnson

Last season was Johnson’s first as a member of the Utah State men’s basketball program. The American Fork, Utah native began his college career with the Oregon Ducks. In 2021-22, Johnson played in 14 games for Oregon and averaged 2.4 points in 5.4 minutes per contest.

After a year off the court due to a redshirt season, Johnson suited up for the Aggies in their 2023-24 campaign. The center became a standout for an Aggie team that had an outstanding season. Johnson played in 35 games and started in 31 of those contests. He averaged 6.6 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting. Johnson also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.3 steals in 14.9 minutes per game.

The sophomore helped the Aggies to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU captured the regular season Mountain West title.

Johnson and the Aggies earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. USU defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round of the tourney before getting eliminated by No. 1 Purdue in the Round of 32.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

