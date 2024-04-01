Sylvester Praises Utah Safety’s Intelligence, Toughness Ahead Of NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Cole Bishop

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Bishop’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 24.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah defensive back “loves the grind” that is the game of football.

“He loves all the work that you have to put in to be great and so I think that’s what translates onto the field,” Sylvester said of Bishop. The analyst praised Bishop’s athleticism and performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Sylvester said that Bishop’s Combine elevated him.

Jensen and Sylvester continued by discussing Bishop’s intelligence and toughness as a standout defender. “He’s extremely versatile,” Sylvester said. “He’s extremely physical at the point of attack.”

The analyst projected Bishop as a Day 2 or 3 draft selection.

About Cole Bishop

Before his time at the University of Utah, Bishop was a standout player at Starr’s Mill High School. The Peachtree City, Georgia native began his career with the Utes in 2021.

In his first two years at Utah, the defensive back helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference titles and make back-to-back appearances in the Rose Bowl Game.

Bishop played three seasons at Utah. As a senior in 2023, the safety had 60 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 11 games played.

In 35 games with the Utes, Bishop totaled 197 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick.

#Utah Safety Cole Bishop continues to have an impactful night, giving the Utes life with this interception. Also made a nice TFL earlier in the game, he’s a playmaker! pic.twitter.com/HpqkBUdE1q — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 30, 2023

Bishop declared for the NFL Draft in December 2023.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

