On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sylvester Praises Utah Safety’s Intelligence, Toughness Ahead Of NFL Draft

Apr 1, 2024, 1:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYKSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Cole Bishop

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Bishop’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 24.

RELATED: Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah defensive back “loves the grind” that is the game of football.

“He loves all the work that you have to put in to be great and so I think that’s what translates onto the field,” Sylvester said of Bishop. The analyst praised Bishop’s athleticism and performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Sylvester said that Bishop’s Combine elevated him.

Jensen and Sylvester continued by discussing Bishop’s intelligence and toughness as a standout defender.  “He’s extremely versatile,” Sylvester said. “He’s extremely physical at the point of attack.”

The analyst projected Bishop as a Day 2 or 3 draft selection.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Bishop, see the video above.

About Cole Bishop

RELATED STORIES

Before his time at the University of Utah, Bishop was a standout player at Starr’s Mill High School. The Peachtree City, Georgia native began his career with the Utes in 2021.

In his first two years at Utah, the defensive back helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference titles and make back-to-back appearances in the Rose Bowl Game.

Bishop played three seasons at Utah. As a senior in 2023, the safety had 60 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 11 games played.

In 35 games with the Utes, Bishop totaled 197 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick.

Bishop declared for the NFL Draft in December 2023.

Cole Bishop at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. Indiana State In NIT Final Four

The Runnin’ Utes are finally on the road in their journey through the NIT and are playing for a spot in the championship game.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Esports Has Fun On April Fools’ With Utah Football, Cam Rising

Utah Esports teamed up with Utah football and quarterback Cam Rising to pull an April Fools' joke Monday afternoon.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Are Major Part Of Rise Of Women’s College Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been catalysts for the rapid rise of women's college basketball because of their play on the court.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Keyonte George Maintains Balance Through Dog Duke

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George has turned to advice from Coach Will Hardy about his dog Duke to find consistency during the NBA season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Pranks Followers With Cow Helmet Design

The Utah State football team felt the spirit of April Fools' Day and generated some laughs with a post on social media.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Non-Committal On Cavaliers Contract Extension

Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell remains non-committal on signing a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Sylvester Praises Utah Safety’s Intelligence, Toughness Ahead Of NFL Draft