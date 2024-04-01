On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Donovan Mitchell Non-Committal On Cavaliers Contract Extension

Apr 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell remains non-committal on signing a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last week, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert expressed confidence that Mitchell would sign an extension this offseason, but the All-Star was less willing to commit.

“We think he will extend,” Gilbert said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.”

Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavaliers after the blockbuster trade that sent him to Cleveland in the summer of 2022.

After earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race last year, Mitchell and the Cavaliers are currently ranked third with two weeks left in the regular season.

“He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of,” Gilbert said.

Despite Gilbert’s optimism, Mitchell was hesitant to make any promises about his contract situation.

“We all have things to focus on outside of that,” Mitchell said.

“I’ll handle that when it comes to. I understand you’ve got to answer that question, and I’ll give you the same answer — my teammates know me, at the end of the day we’re going out there trying to find ways to win a championship.”

After this season, Mitchell has one year remaining on his contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Under the NBA’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mitchell can sign a four-year extension this summer worth nearly $200 million.

The Jazz will host Mitchell and the Cavaliers on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Non-Committal On Cavaliers Contract Extension