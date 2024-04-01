On the Site:
Utah State Football Pranks Followers With Cow Helmet Design

Apr 1, 2024, 2:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State football team felt the spirit of April Fools’ Day and generated some laughs with a post on social media.

Utah State football shares April Fools’ joke

April Fools’ Day takes place annually on the first day of April.

According to History.com, April Fools’ Day features the tradition of “playing hoaxes or practical jokes on others.”

USU football leaned into the holiday by sharing two images with a fake helmet with a cow design.

“Embracing our Aggie roots! Introducing a new helmet design for 2024,” Utah State football captioned its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

USU football last season

In 2023, the Aggies posted a 6-7 record, including 4-4 in Mountain West Conference action. USU finished the season in sixth place in the Mountain West standings. After finishing the regular season at 6-6, Utah State accepted an invitation to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Aggies fell in the postseason contest to the Georgia State Panthers, 45-22.

Utah State will kick off its 2024 schedule at home against Robert Morris on August 31. The Aggies will follow up their opener with games at USC, home vs. Utah, and at Temple to round out non-conference play.

USU will begin its conference slate on the road against Boise State. The Aggies wrap up the regular season on the road against Colorado State.

The 2024 campaign will be the fourth season under head coach Blake Anderson. During Anderson’s tenure in Logan, the Aggies have posted a 23-17 overall record, including 15-9 in league games. Utah State has been bowl eligible in each of Anderson’s seasons as head coach.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

