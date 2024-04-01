Utah Esports Has Fun On April Fools’ With Utah Football, Cam Rising

SALT LAKE CITY – April Fools’! The Utah Esports X account posted an “announcement” from Utah football and quarterback Cam Rising that he will be “retiring” from football and joining the Esports team instead.

Of course, the post was in good fun and in the spirit of a holiday that historians believe dates back to 1582 when a switch was made from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar.

According to the History Channel, those who were slow to get the news of the switch of the New Year from April to January were referred to as “April Fools”.

Regardless, there is no actual threat of Rising leaving the football team for the Esports team and by all accounts “Bad Moon” looked pretty good so far this spring.

ANNOUNCEMENT! From us and @Utah_Football! We are excited to announce the signing of @UUtah legend QB @crising7 to all our esports teams! #GoUtes! See Cam’s announcement below! pic.twitter.com/4Lc3frMAaL — Utah Esports (@UUtah_Esports) April 1, 2024

Spring Ball Winds Down For Utah Football

The Utes have begun their second to last week of spring practices in preparation for what many hope will be a big 2024 season.

The vibes in camp have been positive with strides being made in the backup quarterback race and reloading the defensive backfield.

Fans can check out all of the work on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am MT in the Utes’ annual 22 Forever Spring Game.

.@Utah_Football‘s 𝟐𝟐 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 returns Saturday, April 13th at 11AM MT on Pac-12 Networks 🙌 All ticket proceeds are going to the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship, which honors the memories of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 4th. Check… pic.twitter.com/tFmOgw6xY8 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 27, 2024

Ticket Pricing For 22 Forever Spring Game

Four tickets for $22 in bleacher seats

Two tickets for $22 in chairback seats

One ticket for $22 in premium seats

The general public can check www.UtahTickets.com or call/text 801-581-8849 for more information.

Proceeds from all ticket sales for the spring game go toward the 22 Forever Scholarship that honors fallen Utah football players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

This year, Utah Athletics has a goal of reaching $1 million to officially make the 22 Forever Scholarship an annually endowed scholarship.

