How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. Indiana State In NIT Final Four

Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Apr 1, 2024, 5:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – The Runnin’ Utes are finally on the road in their journey through the NIT and are playing for a spot in the championship game on Thursday, April 4.

First things first, however, Utah needs to handle their business in the NIT semifinal against Indiana State and by all accounts it will be easier said than done since the Sycamores were considered a fringe team for the NCAA Tournament.

While not the Big Dance, the NIT has been a major step in the right direction for Craig Smith and the Utes in year three of his tenure- especially with how far the team has gotten in the tournament.

How To Watch Utah Vs. Indiana State In The Semifinal Of The NIT

  • WHEN: Tuesday, April 2
  • WHERE: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TIME: 5:00 pm MT
  • CHANNEL: ESPN

A Quick Scout Of Indiana State

As mentioned above, Indiana State is a good team that just missed out on being in the NCAA Tournament this year and they bring a unique style of play with big Robbie Avila.

Utah head coach Craig Smith gave a brief synopsis of the Sycamores and what fans can expect from them come game time.

“These guys have it all,” Smith said. “I mean, their five can really, really shoot it- elite passer. Their four-man is an amazing cutter. Shoots the ball at a high level. They all shoot the ball at a high level and their guards are very dynamic. They are all three-level scorers, every one of them. They make good decisions. They can put it on the floor. They get to the rim. They get fouled. I think they are obviously very analytically driven, and they can all shoot the three.”

Fans Can Expect To See All Of Their Favorite Players On The Court

There has been a lot of discussion about the postseason in college basketball, the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up during the same time, and players no longer wanting to risk injury in a “meaningless” tournament.

Utah fans can rest assured the Runnin’ Utes do not feel that way and they can count on seeing the big names take the court in the NIT and play like they mean it.

Just last week in Utah’s final NIT game in the Huntsman Center Deivon Smith set a Pac-12 record that will never be broken, while Gabe Madsen set a school record for made threes in a single season.

 

Despite being a little limited by injury, Branden Carlson has continued to be his usual productive self through the tournament.

So far, the Utes have been playing some of their best basketball to date with their eyes set on hopefully making it to the championship round.

“This is our Final Four,” Smith said. “This is our tournament that we are in. This is the race we are running. No matter what is in front of you or where you are at- I think it says a lot about your character to move forward with the hand you are dealt and where you are at. Take advantage of that moment. It’s never too late. That’s what makes March amazing.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

