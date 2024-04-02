Utah Wide Receiver Mycah Pittman Knows How To Fly On, Off Gridiron

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football wide receiver Mycah Pittman has always known how to fly on a football field and now he’s learning how to fly planes.

The Florida State transfer is still a bit of a mystery to Ute fans having missed most of last season with an injury but is in the midst of preparing for a big season with the Utes as they transition to the Big 12 while also earning his aviation license.

Pittman took a minute after practice to talk about his interest in flying planes, his connection with starting quarterback Cam Rising, and how the rest of his fellow receivers are looking through spring practices.

Mycah Pittman Is Learning To Fly

Pittman says a love of travel is what spurred the idea to get a pilot’s license while still playing football for the Utes.

“I am working on my pilot’s license,” Pittman said. “I’ve been enjoying it. I love traveling and I love doing those types of things, so I thought it would be really cool to get my license.”

Pittman, who has been sharing the process on his YouTube channel, is about two months into flight school and is beginning to learn the vernacular that comes with being a pilot.

“I’m in the oral part of my exam,” Pittman shared. “I passed my solo and I passed my cross-country flights so now I’m working on talking the lingo of a pilot.”

Pittman says he still has about another month till he will earn his private pilot’s license, but still has a way to go if he wants to fly the big jets.

“My IFR- that will probably be another three months,” Pittman said. “Then you get commercial and then you go to the big boys.”

Spring Ball Has Taken Flight For Pittman Too

2023 was a disappointing season for a lot of Utes, Pittman being one of them.

The standout receiver joined Utah with the intent of playing with Rising, who Pittman has a great relationship with both on and off the field. However, injuries prevented both players from really seeing the field.

At least through the first half of spring ball for the Utes it is apparent that connection between Rising and Pittman is a real thing. That could end up being huge for the team as they set their sights on a potential trip to the expanded College Football Playoff if all goes well.

“It’s been a lot better,” Pittman said. “I have that connection with Cam. Outside of this he’s my friend. I want to see him do good whether that is throwing me the ball or not throwing me the ball. It would be nice if he’s throwing me the ball. He’s a good friend of mine and that is the ultimate reason I came here. We have great coaches here, great tradition here, but Cam being Cam- you want to have a good quarterback. He’s one of the best in college football in quarterbacks out right now- it’s hard not to want to be with him, ya know?”

Interestingly enough, Pittman isn’t the only Ute going into their second year with the team and hoping for better results. Receiver coach Alvis Whitted showed up just before Pittman and the two have been working together well in hopes of putting Utah’s receivers back on the map.

“He expects a lot out of you,” Pittman said of Whitted. “He’s a good coach. He harps on being perfect and alignments, assignments- things like that cuz if we’re getting yelled at, he’s probably getting yelled at too. He doesn’t want to get yelled at, so he harps on just being smart and getting everything down- knowing the playbook like the back of your hand.”

Despite being on the newer side for the Utes, Pittman does bring a lot of experience to the receiver room after stops with the Seminoles and Oregon Ducks beforehand. As someone that knows their way around a football field at this point, Pittman says he’s been impressed with some of the young guys in the room and thinks they have a chance to be good in 2024.

“Zip [Daidren Zipperer]- I call him Zip, he’s doing a great job as a freshman,” Pittman said. “He’s balling. We have a lot of talent in the room. Dorian [Singer] made some good plays today, Money [Parks] has been making plays all camp. We have a lot of guys out there making plays and I’m just trying to get in where I fit in and find my role on this team.”

While it is still very early in the process to prepare for the 2024 football season, and there are a lot of unknowns changing conferences, Pittman thinks fans can expect an explosive offense from the Utes that will be fun to watch.

“Explosive plays- that’s what I’m hoping at least,” Pittman said. “I expect us to open up that offensive playbook a little more this year. We have a lot of playmakers and guys stepping up in spring camp. We have Cam coming back. I expect us to throw the ball a lot more than we did last year.”

