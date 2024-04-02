On the Site:
Utah State Hires Wesley Brooks As Next Women's Basketball Head Coach

Apr 2, 2024, 10:27 AM

LOGAN, Utah – Just days after the men’s coach was hired, Utah State announced Wesley Brooks will take the reins as the next women’s basketball head coach.

Brooks comes over from Ohio State University where he was an assistant coach for the Buckeyes since 2021.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Brooks spent time on multiple coaching staffs including Michigan, Utah, North Texas, and West Virginia.

The Buckeyes made the NCAA tournament in all three seasons with Brooks on the sideline. The Wolverines found similar success under the West Virginia alum, making the Tournament every season excluding 2020.

In his time at Utah, the Utes made back-to-back WNIT appearances and racked up 34 wins.

Utah State Athletics Director Diana Sabau had high praise for Brooks and his ability to lead a program.

“Wesley (Brooks) is a great developer of people, not only as high-performing student-athletes, All-Americans and professionals, but as young women in society,” Sabau said. “Under his leadership, we look forward to advancing the trajectory of women’s basketball at Utah State University.”

RELATED: Utah State AD Diana Sabau Speaks On Basketball Coaching Search

Brooks will take over for a Utah State women’s program that finished 10th in the Mountain West with a record of 5-25.

Luckily for Brooks and the Aggies, the top scorers from last year’s roster have eligibility remaining and will likely stay in Logan for the upcoming season.

The MW wasn’t extremely competitive last season which bodes well for the Aggies who will go into the 2024-2025 season with a lot of turnover.

UNLV dominated with a 30-2 record. New Mexico was second in the conference at 21-11.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

