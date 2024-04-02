Big 12 Pro Day Official Results: How BYU Football Players Performed

PROVO, Utah— The first-ever Big 12 Pro Day is over. Eleven BYU football players attended the inaugural event in Frisco, Texas, at “The Star,” the Dallas Cowboys’ practice home.

The NFL collaborated with the Big 12 to put on the event. Zebra Technologies, the provider of Next Gen Stats for the NFL, compiled the official results for the 137 participants at Big 12 Pro Day.

Results for BYU football players at the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day

Here’s how BYU football players performed at the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day.

Jackson Cravens, DL

40-Yard Dash: 5.26

Max sustained speed (MPH): 19.03

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 15.28

Bench Press: 29 reps

Vertical Jump: 24″

Broad Jump: 8’7″

3-Cone Drill: 7.82

Shuttle Time: 4.75

Four Bag Agility Drill: 13.56 Max Speed (MPH)

Pass Rush Drill: 13.24 (MPH)

Front Start Wave Drill And Lateral Reaction: 14.76 (MPH)

Run The Hoop Drill: 11.68 (MPH)

Run And Club Drill: 11.21 (MPH)

Kamden Garrett, DB

40-Yard Dash: 4.59

Max sustained speed (MPH): 21.56

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 17.86

Vertical Jump: 31.5″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

3-Cone Drill: 7.01

Shuttle Time: 4.33

Line Drill: 13.22 Max Speed (MPH)

Back Pedal and Transition: 18.94 (MPH)

Back Pedal and 90 Degree Break: 14.22 (MPH)

W Drill: 14.99 (MPH)

Eddie Heckard, DB

Heckard did not participate in drills due to a foot injury he suffered during the season.

Atunaisa Mahe, DL

40-Yard Dash: 5.19

Max sustained speed (MPH): 19.08

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 15.72 (MPH)

Bench Press: 31 reps

Vertical Jump: 22.5″

Broad Jump: 8’2″

3-Cone Drill: 8.03

Shuttle Time: 4.93

Four Bag Agility Drill: 13.94 Max Speed (MPH)

Pass Rush Drill: 13.51 (MPH)

Front Start Wave Drill And Lateral Reaction: 15.34 (MPH)

Run The Hoop Drill: 12.73 (MPH)

Run And Club Drill: 10.41 (MPH)

Paul Maile, OL

40-Yard Dash: 5.34

Max sustained speed (MPH): 18.28

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 15.77 (MPH)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 25″

Broad Jump: 8’8″

3-Cone Drill: 8.15

Shuttle Time: 4.90

Angle Drive Block: 8.94 (MPH)

Straight Drive Block: 9.28 (MPH)

Reach Block: 11.89 (MPH)

Pull Drill: 14.39 (MPH)

Pin & Pull Drill: 8.84 (MPH)

Pass Pro Mirror Drill: 14.47 (MPH)

Pass Rush Drop Drill: 8.29 (MPH)

Ryan Rehkow, P

Rehkow participated in position drills at Big 12 Pro Day and the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Isaac Rex, TE

40-Yard Dash: 4.94

Max sustained speed (MPH): 19.98

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 16.66 (MPH)

Bench Press: 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 27″

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: 7.35

Shuttle Time: 5.0

Flat Route: 14.85 (MPH)

Option Route: 14.8 (MPH)

In Route: 13.54 (MPH)

TE Comeback: 14.3 (MPH)

Deep Cross: 18.25 (MPH)

Corner: 17.53 (MPH)

Wheel: 17.51 (MPH)

Aidan Robbins, RB

40-Yard Dash: 4.60

Max sustained speed (MPH): 21.88

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 17.92 (MPH)

Bench Press: 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 9’9″

3-Cone Drill: 7.17

Shuttle Time: 4.4

Agility Drills: 14.5 (MPH)

Off Tackle Recognition: 15.44 (MPH)

Duce Staley Drill: 15.5 (MPH)

Lateral Jump Cut: 16.64 (MPH)

Swing Route: 16.98 (MPH)

Texas Route: 16.65 (MPH)

Inside Route Pivot Off LB: 15.86 (MPH)

Wheel Route: 18.32 (MPH)

Deion Smith, RB

40-Yard Dash: 4.57

Max sustained speed (MPH): 22.07

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 17.6 (MPH)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 10’5″

3-Cone Drill: 7.35

Shuttle Time: 4.32

Agility Drills: 11.75 (MPH)

Off Tackle Recognition: 15.75 (MPH)

Duce Staley Drill: 12.79 (MPH)

Lateral Jump Cut: 14.54 (MPH)

Swing Route: 15.77 (MPH)

Texas Route: 13.91 (MPH)

Inside Route Pivot Off LB: 13.59 (MPH)

Wheel Route: 18.62 (MPH)

Max Tooley, LB

40-Yard Dash: 4.58

Max sustained speed (MPH): 21.57

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 18.12 (MPH)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 34.5″

Broad Jump: 10’2″

3-Cone Drill: 7.34

Shuttle Time: 4.54

Four Bag Shuffle Drill: 13.49 (MPH)

Wave Drill: 13.63 (MPH)

Shuffle, Sprint, and COD Drill: 15.51 (MPH)

AJ Vongphachanh, LB

40-Yard Dash: 4.84

Max sustained speed (MPH): 20.14

Fastest Speed at 10-Yards: 16.65 (MPH)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 33.5″

Broad Jump: 9’5″

3-Cone Drill: 7.03

Shuttle Time: 4.38

Four Bag Shuffle Drill: 11.74 (MPH)

Wave Drill: 13.13 (MPH)

Shuffle, Sprint, and COD Drill: 14.54 (MPH)

Flat Zone Break: 14.43 (MPH)

Hook Zone Break: 14.7 (MPH)

Wheel Zone Break: 17.4 (MPH)

