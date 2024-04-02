On the Site:
Utah State Introduces Jerrod Calhoun As 22nd Men’s Basketball Coach

Apr 2, 2024, 1:38 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN,  Utah – The Utah State Aggies and Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau introduced former Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun as the 22nd head coach in men’s basketball history on Tuesday, April 2.

Calhoun won the job after a nationwide search following the resignation of Danny Sprinkle after one season. USU made the news official on Saturday, March 30.

RELATED: Aggies Hire Jerrod Calhoun To Become Next Men’s Basketball Coach

“Utah State is not a rebuild; this is a reload,” Calhoun said after being introduced. “We want to reload our talent. We want a style that fans gravitate to coming into the Spectrum.”

“I’m really excited to be here. I think you guys are going to realize, Coach Calhoun goes 100 miles per hour, whether its fundraising or being in the community. One of the things that Diana was looking for is somebody that’s going to be out in the community… Anything that you guys want our basketball program to do, I’m here to tell you, we’re going to jump all in.”

RELATED: USU Hires Wesley Brooks As Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach

About Jerrod Calhoun

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Calhoun began coaching in 2003 as a student assistant under Bob Huggins at the University of Cincinnati, following a two-year playing career at Cleveland State.

He joined the Walsh Cavaliers as an assistant in 2005 and won an NAIA National Championship.

In 2008, Calhoun reconnected with Huggins at the University of West Virginia. He spent four seasons 2008-11) as the Mountaineer director of basketball operations before serving as an assistant coach under Huggins in the 2011-12 season.

In 2013, Calhoun was named the head coach at Fairmont State. In five seasons with the Fighting Falcons, he compiled a 124-38 (.765) record.

He was hired by Youngstown State in 2018.  In seven seasons at the helm of the Youngstown State Penguins, Calhoun was 118-106 (.527). The Penguins went 46-20 (.697) in the last two seasons, logging back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history.

“I am honored that Diana and President (Elizabeth) Cantwell have entrusted me with the privilege of leading the storied Aggie program,” said Calhoun. “I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work alongside them. I look forward to making Aggie Nation proud of our program, both on and off the court, and competing for championships on an annual basis.  Sarah, Jordan, Kendall, Kennedy, Quinn, and I are eager to put down roots in Logan and get to work.”

Calhoun earned his bachelor’s degree from Cincinnati, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in communications. He is married to the former Sarah McKenna and has a son, Jordan, and three daughters, Kennedy, Kendall, and Quinn.

