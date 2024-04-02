Donovan Mitchell Out As Jazz Host Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell when they face the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Tuesday.

Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report as he continues to rehab from a left knee injury.

The All-Star guard has made just four appearances in the Cavaliers last 17 games.

Jazz Host Cavaliers Amid Nine-Game Losing Streak

The Jazz will host the Cavaliers looking to snap a season-worst nine-game losing streak.

The streak is tied for the fifth longest in franchise history, and their longest since the 2014-15 season, the first year of the Quin Snyder era in Utah.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI) remain out for the Jazz against the Cavaliers.

The Jazz haven’t won a game since beating the Atlanta Hawks on March 15 in Salt Lake City.

Cavaliers Struggling Late In Season

After a strong start to the year, the Cavaliers are playing sub .500 basketball over the last month.

Since March 2 the Cavaliers are 6-10 in their last 16 outings, and own the ninth-worst offensive rating, and the seventh-worst defensive rating.

With seven games left to play in the regular season, only one game separates the third-seeded Cavaliers and the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in the standings.

Cleveland has the ninth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

How To Watch Jazz And Cavaliers

The Jazz will face the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



