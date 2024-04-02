On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon Signs One-Year Deal With Indianapolis Colts

Apr 2, 2024, 3:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon will remain in Indianapolis with the Colts after coming to a one-year agreement according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport went on to call it another important re-sign for the Colts for their 2024 season.

According to NFL.com, Blackmon was the second highest free agent still on the market, but that obviously came to an end on April 2, 2024.

Julian Blackmon Remains In Indianapolis

2024 will be Blackmon’s fourth season in the league and with the Colts who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

MORE INFO ON SIGNING

Reports indicate Blackmon and the Colts have come to agreement on a one-year deal, but beyond that, no specifics on the deal have emerged yet.

 

Last season, Blackmon helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

The defensive back posted 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 15 games played in 2023.

Blackmon recently announced his engagement to former Utah Jazz dancer Tyra Gilmore.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his time in the league, the safety has recorded 214 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 50 games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State MBB Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

Utah State MBB head coach Jerrod Calhoun joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his plans and goals for the program in his first year.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Type Of Help Do Jazz Need?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Speaks On Aggie QB Battle

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about spring ball and the competition in the QB room.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Out As Jazz Host Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell when they face the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Introduces Jerrod Calhoun As 22nd Men’s Basketball Coach

The Utah State Aggies introduced former Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun as the 22nd head coach in men's basketball history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Introduces Wesley Brooks As 10th Women’s Basketball Head Coach

The Utah State Aggies introduced former Ohio State assistant coach Wesley Brooks as the 10th head coach in women's basketball history.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon Signs One-Year Deal With Indianapolis Colts