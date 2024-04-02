Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon Signs One-Year Deal With Indianapolis Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon will remain in Indianapolis with the Colts after coming to a one-year agreement according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport went on to call it another important re-sign for the Colts for their 2024 season.

According to NFL.com, Blackmon was the second highest free agent still on the market, but that obviously came to an end on April 2, 2024.

Julian Blackmon was the second-highest rated free agent still unsigned on the https://t.co/iLSuC0I0ml list: https://t.co/evZxYWVY66 https://t.co/Ye63Hk3Dav — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

Julian Blackmon Remains In Indianapolis

2024 will be Blackmon’s fourth season in the league and with the Colts who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

MORE INFO ON SIGNING

Reports indicate Blackmon and the Colts have come to agreement on a one-year deal, but beyond that, no specifics on the deal have emerged yet.

First with the news… https://t.co/2HO8gtByYN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

Last season, Blackmon helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

The defensive back posted 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 15 games played in 2023.

Blackmon recently announced his engagement to former Utah Jazz dancer Tyra Gilmore.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his time in the league, the safety has recorded 214 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 50 games.

