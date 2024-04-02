Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Speaks On Aggie QB Battle

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football head coach Blake Anderson joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about spring ball and the competition in the quarterback room.

With a lot of new faces in the locker room, Anderson gave updates on spring practices and what he’s seen from the new additions.

Blake Anderson, Aggies Get Started In Spring

Utah State made a lot of changes on the defensive end after the 2023 season.

The Aggies gave up the second-most points in the Mountain West last year. With the second best offense, it was clear what side of the ball needed the most attention.

Anderson said that spring ball has gone well so far and he has liked what he’s seen from the additions on defense.

“It’s been good,” Anderson said. “We’re seven practices in. I’ve been pleased. We’ve got a whole new staff on defense and 35 total new players. Most of which are on defense. Offensively, lot of faces back. The quarterback room is competitive everyday.”

Despite all of the turnaround on defense, the biggest storyline for USU going into next season is on offense. Specifically, the quarterback room.

What’s Going On In The Quarterback Room?

Utah State brought in two big names to compete for the starting QB spot. Spencer Petras from Iowa and Bryson Barnes from Utah.

When Barnes announced he would be heading north to play for the Aggies, most fans assumed he would have the starting spot locked up.

However, Anderson had very high praise for Petras and added that Cooper Legas isnt making the decision any easier.

“(Spencer Petras) is a pro,” Anderson said. “He is like having a coach in the room. I see him making checks, changing protections, and communicating very well. He’s got an NFL arm. He is in a dog fight. (Cooper Legas) is not letting go of the reins.”

The addition of Barnes made the choice that much harder.

Anderson said that the Aggies have four really solid options at QB and isnt sure who will be the week one starter.

“We thought we were way out of the Bryson Barnes sweepstakes,” Anderson said. “We put our intentions into Spencer Petras. To be able to get all four of those guys in the room, its huge. I don’t know who the starter is going to be.”

