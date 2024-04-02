On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Speaks On Aggie QB Battle

Apr 2, 2024, 3:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football head coach Blake Anderson joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about spring ball and the competition in the quarterback room.

With a lot of new faces in the locker room, Anderson gave updates on spring practices and what he’s seen from the new additions.

Blake Anderson, Aggies Get Started In Spring

Utah State made a lot of changes on the defensive end after the 2023 season.

The Aggies gave up the second-most points in the Mountain West last year. With the second best offense, it was clear what side of the ball needed the most attention.

Anderson said that spring ball has gone well so far and he has liked what he’s seen from the additions on defense.

“It’s been good,” Anderson said. “We’re seven practices in. I’ve been pleased. We’ve got a whole new staff on defense and 35 total new players. Most of which are on defense. Offensively, lot of faces back. The quarterback room is competitive everyday.”

Despite all of the turnaround on defense, the biggest storyline for USU going into next season is on offense. Specifically, the quarterback room.

What’s Going On In The Quarterback Room?

Utah State brought in two big names to compete for the starting QB spot. Spencer Petras from Iowa and Bryson Barnes from Utah.

When Barnes announced he would be heading north to play for the Aggies, most fans assumed he would have the starting spot locked up.

However, Anderson had very high praise for Petras and added that Cooper Legas isnt making the decision any easier.

“(Spencer Petras) is a pro,” Anderson said. “He is like having a coach in the room. I see him making checks, changing protections, and communicating very well. He’s got an NFL arm. He is in a dog fight. (Cooper Legas) is not letting go of the reins.”

The addition of Barnes made the choice that much harder.

Anderson said that the Aggies have four really solid options at QB and isnt sure who will be the week one starter.

“We thought we were way out of the Bryson Barnes sweepstakes,” Anderson said. “We put our intentions into Spencer Petras. To be able to get all four of those guys in the room, its huge. I don’t know who the starter is going to be.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Blake Anderson and the Utah State QB Battle? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State MBB Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

Utah State MBB head coach Jerrod Calhoun joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his plans and goals for the program in his first year.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Type Of Help Do Jazz Need?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon Signs One-Year Deal With Indianapolis Colts

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon will remain with the Indianapolis Colts after coming to a one-year agreement according to Ian Rapoport.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Out As Jazz Host Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell when they face the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Introduces Jerrod Calhoun As 22nd Men’s Basketball Coach

The Utah State Aggies introduced former Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun as the 22nd head coach in men's basketball history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Introduces Wesley Brooks As 10th Women’s Basketball Head Coach

The Utah State Aggies introduced former Ohio State assistant coach Wesley Brooks as the 10th head coach in women's basketball history.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Speaks On Aggie QB Battle