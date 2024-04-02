On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah State MBB Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

Apr 2, 2024, 4:01 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Newly hired Utah State basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his plans and goals for the program in his first year.

After Danny Sprinkle left for Washington following his first season, Utah State brought in Calhoun to lead the men’s basketball team.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Sends Thanks, Apologizes To Utah State Family After Memorable First Season

 

Calhoun On The Hiring Process

Utah State found itself in an interesting position with two major coaching searches happening at the same time.

This didnt limit USU though. Calhoun said he was pleasantly surprised by how the university handled the hiring process.

“I was blown away by the process here at Utah State,” Calhoun said. “From the organization to the questions they asked to the commitment level, it was mind-boggling. It’s been awesome.”

Calhoun spent the last seven years as the head coach of Youngstown State.

With a 46-20 record over the last two seasons, Calhoun and Utah State both appear to have found exactly what they were looking for.

Coming Into A Successful Program

Calhoun comes to Logan on the tail end of the best season of Aggie basketball in over a decade.

It remains to be seen what the roster will look like going forward. But, Calhoun said that the talent at Utah State is amazing.

“The talent is unbelievable,” Calhoun said. “If we can retain all of these guys and just add a few pieces, we’re really good. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

On top of the roster and university, Calhoun will get a look at one of the best home-courts in all of college basketball.

He added that he wants to bring the Aggies to the top of the mountain and can’t wait for the Hurd to come along or the ride.

“Coming back (to the Spectrum) a couple of days ago, it really is magical,” Calhoun said. “It’s the ultimate home-court advantage. This university is committed to basketball. The fan base, the area, the state of Utah is awesome for basketball. We certainly want to be at the top.”

Calhoun said that he plans to speak with all of the players individually to take their temperature on what’s next.

Regardless, Calhoun seems to have found a home at Utah State University.

“Everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve figured it out,” Calhoun said. “This place is certainly a basketball coach’s dream. You’ve got to want that.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

