On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Wes Brooks Brings Talent, Confidence To Utah State Women’s Basketball Program

Apr 2, 2024, 5:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Diana Sabau and the Utah State Aggies didn’t waste any time finding the next face of the USU women’s basketball program, introducing former Ohio State Buckeye assistant Wes Brooks as the tenth head coach in program history on Tuesday, April 2.

Hours after his introductory press conference, Brooks and Sabau appeared on KSL Sports Zone to discuss the direction of Aggie basketball.

“Wesley Brooks, in all great respect, is a dog when it comes to recruiting student-athletes and bringing the best talent to the institutions he has been at,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau told Hans & Scotty G.

RELATED: USU Introduces Wesley Brooks As 10th Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Most recently, Brooks has coached in the Midwest at Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. That experience and his stint as a second assistant at the University of Utah under Lynne Roberts made him a desirable candidate for the Aggies.

“Wes started his career as a second assistant at Utah (2015). He knows the West and knows how to recruit to the Mountain West Conference specifically… He’s dialed in. He already knows some of his top priorities and what he needs to accomplish as our new women’s basketball head coach.”

Brooks Bringing Fast-Pace To Aggie Women’s Hoops

“There’s nothing scary about it; I’m excited about it,” the first-time head coach said. “Ever since I started, I’ve always wanted to do this. I’ve worked 17 years to get to this point. I think I’ve prepared all my life for it, so now it’s time to go do it.”

After discussing improving the team’s conditioning in his introductory press conference, the longtime assistant coach expounded on his philosophy with Hans & Scotty.

“The standards we set are going to determine our identity. Based off of the standards that create our identity, we’ll hold our kids accountable. That’s how we’ll build our program… We just need to get better one day at a time, and we’re doing everything the right way; we’re going to get the results that we like.”

Aggie fans can look forward to a pace that matches other teams in the Mountain West Conference. Brooks wants to play an analytical, smart basketball style.

“We want to get more shots than the other team attempts. We want to get up and down the floor. We’re going to play fast, and we are very analytic-driven because the numbers do work.”

About Wes Brooks

A Richmond, Virginia native, Brooks began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia. After three years with the Mountaineers, he made stops at Robert Morris (2008), Texas Southern (2009-11), North Texas (2012-15), Utah (2015-17), and Michigan (2018-21) before spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In three seasons with Brooks in Columbus under head coach Kevin McGuff, the Buckeyes went 79-21 overall and 42-12 in conference play.

“I am thankful and honored that Diana and President (Elizabeth) Cantwell have given me the opportunity to lead the Utah State women’s basketball program,” said Brooks. “I am excited and look forward to establishing a program that Aggie nation can be proud of. Our goal is to win championships. Yohanna, Elsa and I look forward to settling into the Logan community.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Shakes Free For First Quarter Dunk Against Cavaliers

Walker Kessler is heating up in the opening 12 minutes, scoring six early points on perfect shooting as the Jazz look to topple the Cavs.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball’s Season Ends At NIT Semifinal With Loss To Indiana State

The Runnin’ Utes hit the road to take on Indiana State at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday, April 2.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah LB Levani Damuni Suffered Long-Term Injury Per Kyle Whittingham

Whitt reported after Tuesday's practice that linebacker Levani Damuni suffered a long-term injury pertaining to the lower leg.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Iowa, LSU Sets Viewership Records As Women’s NCAA Tournament Takes Center Stage

ESPN says the LSU-Iowa NCAA Tournament game drew 12.3 million viewers, the biggest ever audience for women's basketball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State MBB Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

Utah State MBB head coach Jerrod Calhoun joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his plans and goals for the program in his first year.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Type Of Help Do Jazz Need?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Wes Brooks Brings Talent, Confidence To Utah State Women’s Basketball Program