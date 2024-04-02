On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah LB Levani Damuni Suffered Long-Term Injury Per Kyle Whittingham

Apr 2, 2024, 6:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed after Tuesday afternoon’s practice that the Utes are overall healthy heading into the second to last week of spring camp with one exception.

Whitt reported after Tuesday’s practice that linebacker Levani Damuni suffered a long-term injury pertaining to the lower leg during one of the Utes’ spring practice sessions.

This news comes on the heels of a particularly bad season for injuries in 2023 for the Utes.

Damuni transferred from Stanford last season and had a good year posting 43 solo tackles and a half sack in his debut with Utah. Naturally, the hope was Damuni would be a big factor in 2024 with a year in the system under his belt, but the injury bug appears to have had other plans for him.

What Kyle Whittingham Said About Levani Damuni’s Injury

Damuni is the third linebacker in Utah’s defense behind Lander Barton and Karene Reid which makes his loss sting a little. The good news is it’s happened early enough the Utes can work with other in the room such a Sione Fotu and Josh Calvert among others to get them up to speed.

Outside of Damuni, Whittingham seemed pretty optimistic about Utah’s overall health as spring ball wraps up.

“We’ve had some guys miss chunks of practice here and there, and a couple of surgeries,” Whittingham said. “Nothing we hope will impact fall with one exception- Levani Damuni had a lower leg injury so that is something that is going to be impactful.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wes Brooks Brings Talent, Confidence To Utah State Women’s Basketball Program

Diana Sabau and the Utah State Aggies introduced former Ohio State assistant Wes Brooks as the tenth head coach in program history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Iowa, LSU Sets Viewership Records As Women’s NCAA Tournament Takes Center Stage

ESPN says the LSU-Iowa NCAA Tournament game drew 12.3 million viewers, the biggest ever audience for women's basketball.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State MBB Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

Utah State MBB head coach Jerrod Calhoun joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his plans and goals for the program in his first year.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Type Of Help Do Jazz Need?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Speaks On Aggie QB Battle

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about spring ball and the competition in the QB room.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon Signs One-Year Deal With Indianapolis Colts

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon will remain with the Indianapolis Colts after coming to a one-year agreement according to Ian Rapoport.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah LB Levani Damuni Suffered Long-Term Injury Per Kyle Whittingham