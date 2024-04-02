Utah LB Levani Damuni Suffered Long-Term Injury Per Kyle Whittingham

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed after Tuesday afternoon’s practice that the Utes are overall healthy heading into the second to last week of spring camp with one exception.

Whitt reported after Tuesday’s practice that linebacker Levani Damuni suffered a long-term injury pertaining to the lower leg during one of the Utes’ spring practice sessions.

This news comes on the heels of a particularly bad season for injuries in 2023 for the Utes.

Damuni transferred from Stanford last season and had a good year posting 43 solo tackles and a half sack in his debut with Utah. Naturally, the hope was Damuni would be a big factor in 2024 with a year in the system under his belt, but the injury bug appears to have had other plans for him.

I thank God and my family for discernment in this process. Blessed to have the opportunity to come home. Go Utes❗️ pic.twitter.com/F5kY5zAvZg — Levani Damuni (@LevaniDamuni) December 7, 2022

What Kyle Whittingham Said About Levani Damuni’s Injury

Damuni is the third linebacker in Utah’s defense behind Lander Barton and Karene Reid which makes his loss sting a little. The good news is it’s happened early enough the Utes can work with other in the room such a Sione Fotu and Josh Calvert among others to get them up to speed.

Outside of Damuni, Whittingham seemed pretty optimistic about Utah’s overall health as spring ball wraps up.

“We’ve had some guys miss chunks of practice here and there, and a couple of surgeries,” Whittingham said. “Nothing we hope will impact fall with one exception- Levani Damuni had a lower leg injury so that is something that is going to be impactful.”

