Utah Basketball’s Season Ends At NIT Semifinal With Loss To Indiana State

INDIANAPOLIS – The Runnin’ Utes hit the road to take on Indiana State at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday, April 2.

Utah was very effective at home in their first three rounds of the NIT, punching their ticket to Indianapolis against VCU last weekend. The stakes in Tuesday night’s matchup were higher with the potential to go to the NIT Championship, but the Utes had to get past the Sycamores first and it proved difficult.

The Utes went into the locker room tied with Indiana State after a very competitive first half at 44.

Out of the half was a different story, however, as Indiana State got hot and separated themselves from the Utes by 12 with just over five minutes left to play, 83-71. Utah battled hard with a particularly heroic effort by Deivon Smith, but ultimately fell short to the Sycamores, 100-90 to end their 2023-24 season.

Starting NIT Lineups Runnin’ Utes Vs. Indiana State

Up Next For Utah

Utah’s 2023-24 season came to a close with their loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinal.

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders In The NIT Semifinal

Scoring Leader: Deivon Smith – 28 points (career high)

Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith– 6 assists

Deivon Smith was dominant as the Utes’ leading scorer, rebounder, and assister with 28, seven, and six respectively while adding one steal as well.

Branden Carlson came in second in scoring 17 points while adding five rebounds and one assist.

Cole Bajema, Ben Carlson, and Hunter Erickson wrapped up Utah’s top scorers with 14, 11, and 10 points.

Noteworthy Runnin’ Utes Stats In The NIT Semifinal

The Utah men shot 52% from the field, 59% from the three, and 50% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 29 rebounds, 20 assists, three steals and eight turnovers.

