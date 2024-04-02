Walker Kessler Shakes Free For First Quarter Dunk Against Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler is heating up in the opening 12 minutes, scoring six early points on perfect shooting as the Jazz look to topple the Cavs.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center on Tuesday, April 2.

we’re underway! and the first four points of the night are from yours truly: 🤠 pic.twitter.com/LC8sUJmxf7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 3, 2024

Kessler was primed for a big game after scoring the first four points of the night for Utah.

Minutes later, the second-year center gave Kris Dunn a moving target, and the savvy passer found Kessler cutting baseline for one of his patented reverse dunks. Kessler is 3-3 with an assist in eight minutes.

Cleveland’s big-man tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have combined for 20 points as the Cavs lead 40-25 at the end of one quarter.

Jazz, Cavs Banged Up Late In Season

The Jazz will host the Cavaliers to snap a season-worst nine-game losing streak.

The streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history and their longest since the 2014-15 season, the first year of the Quin Snyder era in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell will NOT be playing tonight. Added to the injury report as he rehabs his left knee. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 2, 2024

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI) remain out for the Jazz against the Cavaliers.

The Jazz haven’t won a game since beating the Atlanta Hawks on March 15 in Salt Lake City.

After a solid start to the year, the Cavaliers have been playing sub-.500 basketball over the last month.

Since March 2, the Cavaliers have been 6-10 in their last 16 outings and have the ninth-worst offensive rating and the seventh-worst defensive rating.

With seven games left in the regular season, only one game separates the third-seeded Cavaliers from the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in the standings.

Cleveland has the ninth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

How To Watch Utah Jazz Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

