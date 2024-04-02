Walker Kessler Won’t Return After Suffering Injury Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler scored six points in nine minutes, but a nasal fracture will keep the second-year center out for the rest of the night as Utah battles Cleveland.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center on Tuesday, April 2.

Walker Kessler has a nasal fracture and will not return to the game for the @utahjazz. #TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 3, 2024

Kessler started 3-3 with a nice reverse dunk but was injured in the second quarter on an Evan Mobley dunk attempt. Kessler appeared to take an elbow to the nose and immediately left the game with blood trickling down his nose.

Cleveland has dominated the paint without the Sheriff to provide resistance. The Cavs have 30 points down low, with Jarrett Allen (19 points) and Mobley (15 points) leading the way. Cleveland leads 67-47 after 24 minutes of play.

Jazz, Cavs Banged Up Late In Season

The Jazz will host the Cavaliers to snap a season-worst nine-game losing streak.

The streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history and their longest since the 2014-15 season, the first year of the Quin Snyder era in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell will NOT be playing tonight. Added to the injury report as he rehabs his left knee. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 2, 2024

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI) remain out for the Jazz against the Cavaliers.

The Jazz haven’t won a game since beating the Atlanta Hawks on March 15 in Salt Lake City.

After a solid start to the year, the Cavaliers have been playing sub-.500 basketball over the last month.

Since March 2, the Cavaliers are 6-10 in their last 16 outings and own the ninth-worst offensive rating and the seventh-worst defensive rating.

With seven games left in the regular season, only one game separates the third-seeded Cavaliers from the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in the standings.

Cleveland has the ninth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

How To Watch Utah Jazz Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

