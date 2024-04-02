Sam Merrill Feeling Right At Home Lighting Up Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – After scoring 27 points against the Jazz as an early Christmas present in December, former Bountiful High and Utah State sharpshooter Sam Merrill is back to his bag of tricks in the Beehive State.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center on Tuesday, April 2.

Sam Merrill cashes in on the catch-and-shoot triple 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nxdPzTJH1r — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) April 3, 2024

The Aggie legend was mortal in the first half, limiting himself to just two threes. In the third period, the 6’4 guard with a lightning-quick release hit a trio of treys to help Cleveland maintain a double-digit lead over the Jazz. The fourth-year player has 15 points on 5-9 from deep.

Brice Sensabaugh and Collin Sexton lead the Jazz with 17 points apiece. Taylor Hendricks has 11.

Utah trailed 97-81 after three quarters of play.

Jazz, Cavs Banged Up Late In Season

The Jazz will host the Cavaliers to snap a season-worst nine-game losing streak.

The streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history and their longest since the 2014-15 season, the first year of the Quin Snyder era in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell will NOT be playing tonight. Added to the injury report as he rehabs his left knee. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 2, 2024

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI) remain out for the Jazz against the Cavaliers.

The Jazz haven’t won a game since beating the Atlanta Hawks on March 15 in Salt Lake City.

After a solid start to the year, the Cavaliers have been playing sub-.500 basketball over the last month.

Since March 2, the Cavaliers are 6-10 in their last 16 outings and own the ninth-worst offensive rating and the seventh-worst defensive rating.

With seven games left in the regular season, only one game separates the third-seeded Cavaliers from the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in the standings.

Cleveland has the ninth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

How To Watch Utah Jazz Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

