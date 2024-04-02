On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Drop 10th Straight In Loss To Cavaliers

Apr 2, 2024, 9:17 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Utah Jazz their 10th straight loss falling at home 129-113.

Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers with 26 points in the win.

The Jazz were led by Brice Sensabaugh who matched his career-high with 22 points.

First Quater

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 16-9 start as they shot 7-7 from the floor to open the game.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 23 first quarter points on 9-10 shooting.

Despite shooting 63 percent from the floor, the Jazz were plagued by seven early turnovers.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 40-25.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the quarter on a 12-8 run as they trimmed the Cavaliers lead to 11 with 6:38 left in the half.

The run continued as the Jazz trimmed the deficit to five, 50-45, before an 8-0 run from Cleveland pushed their lead back to 13.

Cleveland closed the half on a 17-2 run.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 67-47.

Third Quarter

Walker Kessler left the game in the second quarter with what was later determined to be a nasal fracture.

Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks combined to score the first 15 points of the third quarter for the Jazz who trimmed Cleveland’s lead to 11, 73-62.

Sensabaugh and Collin Sexton each had 17 points to lead the Jazz, while Mobley had 21 to lead the Cavs.

Through three the Jazz trailed Cleveland 97-81.

Fourth Quarter

Cleveland opened the quarter on a 15-10 run as their lead climbed to 21.

Talen Horton-Tucker gave the Jazz a spark in the second half scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting.

Sensabaugh scored 22 points for the second consecutive game.

The Jazz fell to the Cavaliers

