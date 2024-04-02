Jazz Drop 10th Straight In Loss To Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Utah Jazz their 10th straight loss falling at home 129-113.

Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers with 26 points in the win.

The Jazz were led by Brice Sensabaugh who matched his career-high with 22 points.

First Quater

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 16-9 start as they shot 7-7 from the floor to open the game.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 23 first quarter points on 9-10 shooting.

Despite shooting 63 percent from the floor, the Jazz were plagued by seven early turnovers.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 40-25.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the quarter on a 12-8 run as they trimmed the Cavaliers lead to 11 with 6:38 left in the half.

The run continued as the Jazz trimmed the deficit to five, 50-45, before an 8-0 run from Cleveland pushed their lead back to 13.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Cleveland closed the half on a 17-2 run.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Cavaliers 67-47.

Third Quarter

Walker Kessler left the game in the second quarter with what was later determined to be a nasal fracture.

Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks combined to score the first 15 points of the third quarter for the Jazz who trimmed Cleveland’s lead to 11, 73-62.

Walker Kessler leaves game after nose injury as @utahjazz trail at the half#TakeNotehttps://t.co/1wPAXa1aeQ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 3, 2024

Sensabaugh and Collin Sexton each had 17 points to lead the Jazz, while Mobley had 21 to lead the Cavs.

Through three the Jazz trailed Cleveland 97-81.

Fourth Quarter

Cleveland opened the quarter on a 15-10 run as their lead climbed to 21.

Talen Horton-Tucker gave the Jazz a spark in the second half scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting.

Sensabaugh scored 22 points for the second consecutive game.

The Jazz fell to the Cavaliers

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops