Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium
Apr 3, 2024, 12:14 PM
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.
The new soccer stadium was originally announced back in October 2022. There isn’t a timetable for when the facility will be completed at this time.
Utah Valley University Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium
Story: https://t.co/5amLghR4Dw#GoUVU #UVU pic.twitter.com/ipCWPSmHCG
— UVU Wolverines (@GoUVU) October 25, 2022
The $20 million stadium will feature state-of-the-art locker rooms, a team lounge, dedicated spaces for visiting teams and officials, an increased capacity of 3,000 spectators through 400 additional chairback seats and covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with broadcast capabilities, a new video board, and 10 luxury suites.
UVU Athletics Director Jared Sumsion spoke on the ceremony and what it means for the University.
“This groundbreaking is a testament to our vision for UVU Athletics and our partnership with UCCU,” said Sumsion. “The new stadium will not only enhance our competitive edge but also create a vibrant hub for community interaction and support.”
Fans, students, alumni, and community members are all invited to attend the ceremony. More details on the stadium and a construction timeline will be announced at the event.
Introducing: UCCU Soccer Stadium pic.twitter.com/2frO7YdXnt
— Salt City FC (@saltcityfc) October 25, 2022
Once completed, the men’s and women’s soccer teams at UVU will call UCCU Stadium home.
The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 12:45 p.m. at Clyde Field on the Utah Valley Campus.
