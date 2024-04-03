On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium

Apr 3, 2024, 12:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.

The new soccer stadium was originally announced back in October 2022. There isn’t a timetable for when the facility will be completed at this time.

The $20 million stadium will feature state-of-the-art locker rooms, a team lounge, dedicated spaces for visiting teams and officials, an increased capacity of 3,000 spectators through 400 additional chairback seats and covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with broadcast capabilities, a new video board, and 10 luxury suites.

UVU Athletics Director Jared Sumsion spoke on the ceremony and what it means for the University.

“This groundbreaking is a testament to our vision for UVU Athletics and our partnership with UCCU,” said Sumsion. “The new stadium will not only enhance our competitive edge but also create a vibrant hub for community interaction and support.”

Fans, students, alumni, and community members are all invited to attend the ceremony. More details on the stadium and a construction timeline will be announced at the event.

Once completed, the men’s and women’s soccer teams at UVU will call UCCU Stadium home.

The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 12:45 p.m. at Clyde Field on the Utah Valley Campus.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025

The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason competition, will be added to the college basketball landscape starting in 2025.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car After Controversial Buzzer-Beating Three

The Delta Center crowd was up in arms after a Utah Jazz fan was nearly cheated out of a car he should have won.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows

The Ice Breaker Girl and Women's hockey weekend is happening this week. It's an event aimed at getting women and girls engaged, interested and playing ice hockey.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sensabaugh Matches Career-High, Jazz Fall To Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-10 in their last 10 outings after suffering a 129-113 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Coach Craig Smith Expresses Gratitude For Solid Season

Utah head coach Craig Smith couldn't help but express gratitude after a tough loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinal.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop 10th Straight In Loss To Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Utah Jazz their 10th straight loss after falling at the Delta Center 129-113.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium