Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.

The new soccer stadium was originally announced back in October 2022. There isn’t a timetable for when the facility will be completed at this time.

The $20 million stadium will feature state-of-the-art locker rooms, a team lounge, dedicated spaces for visiting teams and officials, an increased capacity of 3,000 spectators through 400 additional chairback seats and covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with broadcast capabilities, a new video board, and 10 luxury suites.

UVU Athletics Director Jared Sumsion spoke on the ceremony and what it means for the University.

“This groundbreaking is a testament to our vision for UVU Athletics and our partnership with UCCU,” said Sumsion. “The new stadium will not only enhance our competitive edge but also create a vibrant hub for community interaction and support.”

Fans, students, alumni, and community members are all invited to attend the ceremony. More details on the stadium and a construction timeline will be announced at the event.

Introducing: UCCU Soccer Stadium pic.twitter.com/2frO7YdXnt — Salt City FC (@saltcityfc) October 25, 2022

Once completed, the men’s and women’s soccer teams at UVU will call UCCU Stadium home.

The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 12:45 p.m. at Clyde Field on the Utah Valley Campus.

