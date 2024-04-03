On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows

Apr 3, 2024, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Ice Breaker Girl and Women’s hockey weekend is happening this week. It’s an event aimed at getting women and girls engaged, interested and playing ice hockey.

The event takes place at the Ogden Ice Sheet on Saturday, April 6.

“Our Icebreaker weekend is a celebration of girls and women in hockey. It is a combination of women’s hockey tournaments, on and off the ice events. We have skill sessions, stick and puck ice times, a 6/U and 8/U Jamboree, two ‘try hockey for free’ sessions, a goalie clinic and lots of women’s hockey games,” Director of Female Development for the Lady Jr. Mustangs Kristi Davis told KSL Sports.

“This event is special because girl’s and women’s hockey are on the rise all over and we are excited to continue the momentum and expand female hockey in Utah. We also love having a weekend where you show up to the rink and it’s all females on the ice which typically is very different than your average day at the rink,” Davis said.

Besides on-ice and hockey-specific lessons, there are also discussions on female concussions and gear specialists to make sure everyone has the right fitting equipment. There is also food and overall just a fun, empowering atmosphere.

“It’s about friendships and connections that we don’t always have when we are spread out across different locations all season long. Everyone is welcome to come to the rink.” Davis stated.

More information and registration are available on the Jr. Mustangs Hockey Instagram and Facebook pages or the Ice Breaker Tournament Women – Girls Weekend Facebook page.

Hockey Interest In Utah

It’s no secret that Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, is trying to bring an NHL team to Utah, and with that, hockey interest is already soaring and will really take off when a team comes to Utah, whether through relocation or expansion.

RELATED: Answering The Most Asked Questions Regarding NHL Coming To Utah

Bringing a professional team to Utah will invigorate youth involvement in the sport, think about the Junior Jazz program and how many kids are involved in basketball through that.

Events like the Ice Breaker Girls Hockey weekend help to ensure no one gets left behind as ice hockey grows in Utah.

Utah Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025

The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason competition, will be added to the college basketball landscape starting in 2025.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car After Controversial Buzzer-Beating Three

The Delta Center crowd was up in arms after a Utah Jazz fan was nearly cheated out of a car he should have won.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium

Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sensabaugh Matches Career-High, Jazz Fall To Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-10 in their last 10 outings after suffering a 129-113 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Coach Craig Smith Expresses Gratitude For Solid Season

Utah head coach Craig Smith couldn't help but express gratitude after a tough loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinal.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop 10th Straight In Loss To Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Utah Jazz their 10th straight loss after falling at the Delta Center 129-113.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows