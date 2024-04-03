Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows

SALT LAKE CITY – The Ice Breaker Girl and Women’s hockey weekend is happening this week. It’s an event aimed at getting women and girls engaged, interested and playing ice hockey.

The event takes place at the Ogden Ice Sheet on Saturday, April 6.

“Our Icebreaker weekend is a celebration of girls and women in hockey. It is a combination of women’s hockey tournaments, on and off the ice events. We have skill sessions, stick and puck ice times, a 6/U and 8/U Jamboree, two ‘try hockey for free’ sessions, a goalie clinic and lots of women’s hockey games,” Director of Female Development for the Lady Jr. Mustangs Kristi Davis told KSL Sports.



“This event is special because girl’s and women’s hockey are on the rise all over and we are excited to continue the momentum and expand female hockey in Utah. We also love having a weekend where you show up to the rink and it’s all females on the ice which typically is very different than your average day at the rink,” Davis said.

Besides on-ice and hockey-specific lessons, there are also discussions on female concussions and gear specialists to make sure everyone has the right fitting equipment. There is also food and overall just a fun, empowering atmosphere.

“It’s about friendships and connections that we don’t always have when we are spread out across different locations all season long. Everyone is welcome to come to the rink.” Davis stated.

More information and registration are available on the Jr. Mustangs Hockey Instagram and Facebook pages or the Ice Breaker Tournament Women – Girls Weekend Facebook page.

Hockey Interest In Utah

It’s no secret that Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, is trying to bring an NHL team to Utah, and with that, hockey interest is already soaring and will really take off when a team comes to Utah, whether through relocation or expansion.

Bringing a professional team to Utah will invigorate youth involvement in the sport, think about the Junior Jazz program and how many kids are involved in basketball through that.

Events like the Ice Breaker Girls Hockey weekend help to ensure no one gets left behind as ice hockey grows in Utah.



