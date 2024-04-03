Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car After Controversial Buzzer-Beating Three

SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center crowd was up in arms after a Utah Jazz fan was nearly cheated out of a car he should have won.

At halftime of the game between the Jazz and Cavaliers, a fan was brought out and given a chance to knock down some shots to win a car.

A Jazz fan just hit a buzzer-beater to win a car in the Ken Garff promotion, but apparently, they are saying it was after the buzzer. Fans in the arena are unhappy, and to be fair, I think he got it off. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 3, 2024

Threes For Keys: Jazz Fan Wins Car

With the clock running down, the fan got one last shot off from the corner.

The ball found nothing but the net just as the buzzer sounded. At first, the shot was called off.

After some deliberation and an earful from Jazz fans, the people running the promotion gave the fan what he had earned.

𝙲𝙾𝙽𝙵𝙸𝚁𝙼𝙴𝙳: he got the car 🚙 Thank you @kengarff! pic.twitter.com/a1LcA24cTR — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 3, 2024

Jazz fans have been on fire this season.

A total of three people have won cars this season in the “Threes for Keys” Ken Garff halftime promotion.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

