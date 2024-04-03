New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason tournament, will be added to the college basketball landscape starting in 2025.

In addition to the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitation Tournament, college basketball fans can tune in to the College Basketball Crown next spring.

More postseason storylines, more elite matchups, and more for college basketball fans – coming next Spring on FOX + FS1 and live in Las Vegas. 🏀👑 Learn more >> https://t.co/Ox4E7xYSxB pic.twitter.com/GY56a3j4LR — College Basketball Crown (@CBBCrown) April 3, 2024

The games will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 6.

The single-elimination 16-team tournament will feature schools from the Big 10, Big East, and Big 12 Conferences.

A total of 15 games will be played in the week with all games airing on FOX and FS1.

FOX Sports & AEG launch the COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN: a reimagined postseason college hoops tournament 👑 The showcase features 16 teams across elite conferences – airing on FOX & FS1 in Spring 2025 🏀 🔗: https://t.co/O8HUU2sVK4 pic.twitter.com/wO4d5NsgJK — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 3, 2024

The College Basketball Crown will air on the same days as the March Madness Elite Eight and Final Four.

It will also run during the NIT semifinals and championship games.

Will you be tuning in to the inaugural College Basketball Crown in 2025?

