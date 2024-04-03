On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025

Apr 3, 2024, 2:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason tournament, will be added to the college basketball landscape starting in 2025.

In addition to the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitation Tournament, college basketball fans can tune in to the College Basketball Crown next spring.

The games will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 6.

The single-elimination 16-team tournament will feature schools from the Big 10, Big East, and Big 12 Conferences.

A total of 15 games will be played in the week with all games airing on FOX and FS1.

The College Basketball Crown will air on the same days as the March Madness Elite Eight and Final Four.

It will also run during the NIT semifinals and championship games.

Will you be tuning in to the inaugural College Basketball Crown in 2025?

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the College Basketball Crown Tournament? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car After Controversial Buzzer-Beating Three

The Delta Center crowd was up in arms after a Utah Jazz fan was nearly cheated out of a car he should have won.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows

The Ice Breaker Girl and Women's hockey weekend is happening this week. It's an event aimed at getting women and girls engaged, interested and playing ice hockey.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium

Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sensabaugh Matches Career-High, Jazz Fall To Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-10 in their last 10 outings after suffering a 129-113 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Coach Craig Smith Expresses Gratitude For Solid Season

Utah head coach Craig Smith couldn't help but express gratitude after a tough loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinal.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop 10th Straight In Loss To Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Utah Jazz their 10th straight loss after falling at the Delta Center 129-113.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025