Report: Utah State Forward Great Osobor Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah – One day after introducing Jerrod Calhoun as the next Utah State men’s basketball head coach, reports surfaced that Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal while simultaneously seeking feedback on his NBA draft viability.

The 6’8 wing has played one season at Utah State after transferring from Montana State University with previous USU head coach Danny Sprinkle last summer.

NEWS: Utah State big man Great Osobor, the Mountain West POY, plans to enter the transfer portal, while also testing the NBA Draft waters, he tells @On3sports. The 6-8, 250-pound junior averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Osobor says he… pic.twitter.com/OhQ1xfhKo2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

Osobor would be the second Aggie to enter the transfer portal following freshman Mason Falslev’s announcement in late March.

About Great Osobor

The Bradford, England native was named Mountain West Player and Newcomer of the Year, along with earning MW first-team recognition after a banner first year in Logan.

🇪🇸🇬🇧 Great Osobor has entered the transfer portal By far the best Euro in college hoops this year after a huge breakout season, avg 17.7 PPG & 9.0 RPG for Utah State Osobor followed new UW head coach Danny Sprinkle from Montana St to Utah St last yearpic.twitter.com/PoO1la9msg — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) April 3, 2024

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night. He put up eight double-doubles in MW play while reaching double-figure points in all but one league game.

Osobor became the second Aggie and the first since Sam Merrill in 2018-19 to be named Mountain West Player of the Year.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24