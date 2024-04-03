On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Report: Utah State Forward Great Osobor Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 3, 2024, 3:12 PM

LOGAN, Utah – One day after introducing Jerrod Calhoun as the next Utah State men’s basketball head coach, reports surfaced that Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal while simultaneously seeking feedback on his NBA draft viability.

The 6’8 wing has played one season at Utah State after transferring from Montana State University with previous USU head coach Danny Sprinkle last summer.

RELATED: Utah State Introduces Jerrod Calhoun As 22nd Men’s Basketball Coach

Osobor would be the second Aggie to enter the transfer portal following freshman Mason Falslev’s announcement in late March.

Reports: Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

About Great Osobor

The Bradford, England native was named Mountain West Player and Newcomer of the Year, along with earning MW first-team recognition after a banner first year in Logan.

Osobor was the Mountain West’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while connecting at a 57.2 percent rate (second). Not just an offensive weapon, the 6’8 wing led the league with nine rebounds, forced 1.3 steals (12th), and blocked 1.5 shots (third) per night. He put up eight double-doubles in MW play while reaching double-figure points in all but one league game.

Osobor became the second Aggie and the first since Sam Merrill in 2018-19 to be named Mountain West Player of the Year.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

