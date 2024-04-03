Utah County company says its video messaging app can detect nudity to keep kids safe

LEHI — A Utah County company recently released a new video messaging app that it says can detect nudity or partial nudity to keep kids safe.

The company Gabb is located in the heart of Silicon Slopes in Lehi. And according to one of its founders, they have one goal in mind.

“We obsess on keeping kids safe,” said Lance Black.

Gabb has been around for five years. The company builds cell phones and watches that are safe for children.

The smartphones look just like other phones. However, kids can only text, make phone calls and listen to music. Access to social media and video gaming is not available on these phones. Video messaging is also limited on the devices.

‘A first of its kind’

“Gabb messenger safe video calling,” Black said. “It’s the first of its kind. If nudity is detected or potential nudity is detected that video call will cease immediately and an email will be sent to the parent of the child.”

During the testing of the device, Black said they were surprised at what they found with kids and video messaging.

“Five percent of all the video calls we had in our beta test involved some sort of potential nudity situation,” he said. “That is significant. That’s why [we are releasing this] now. Video calling is an ever-increasing need but there is no safe place a parent can turn.”

For months, the state has been pushing its own campaign about the dangers of social media among children.

According to its research 95% of youth between the ages of 13 to 17 report using social media and 60% of teen girls said they have been contacted on social media by a stranger. These kinds of numbers and dangers are why Black said this kind of anti-nudity software is critical to keep kids safe.

“We are just super excited about this additional safety feature,” Black said.