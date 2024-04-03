Kenny Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

On the Site:
Apr 3, 2024, 5:37 PM

SALT LAKE CITY— Kenny Rosenberg got the start, and the Bees’ offense dominated in an 8-2 Bees win, setting the tone for one last hurrah at the old ball yard at 1300 South and 77 West in Salt Lake City.

The Bees opened the 30th and likely final season of baseball at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, against the Tacoma Rainiers.

“The crowd was great,” Rosenberg said after, the 28-year-old lefthander went six innings, scattering four hits and a run while striking out seven in his first Opening Day start as a professional.

“I saw they threw the baseball out after the first out recorded. Everything that goes into that was a great experience. I always get butterflies for my starts. The first one of the year, there’s always a little bit extra, especially when it’s Opening Night.”

“The history of the ballpark and its my third season in Salt Lake, I’ve come to call this place home. So it certainly had an extra special something for me.”

