Kenny Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY— Kenny Rosenberg got the start, and the Bees’ offense dominated in an 8-2 Bees win, setting the tone for one last hurrah at the old ball yard at 1300 South and 77 West in Salt Lake City.

The Bees opened the 30th and likely final season of baseball at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Opening Day vibes were ✨immaculate✨ pic.twitter.com/MUW4iFpVRo — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 3, 2024

“The crowd was great,” Rosenberg said after, the 28-year-old lefthander went six innings, scattering four hits and a run while striking out seven in his first Opening Day start as a professional.

“I saw they threw the baseball out after the first out recorded. Everything that goes into that was a great experience. I always get butterflies for my starts. The first one of the year, there’s always a little bit extra, especially when it’s Opening Night.”

Post-Game with Bees starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg who went 6 innings with 7 K’s and only allowed 1 run. pic.twitter.com/y0RW5EjD0J — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 3, 2024

“The history of the ballpark and its my third season in Salt Lake, I’ve come to call this place home. So it certainly had an extra special something for me.”

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake opened its final season at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, against the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees and Rainiers will play a six-game series from April 2 through Sunday, April 7.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24