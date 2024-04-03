On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

First-Year Broadcaster Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees

Apr 3, 2024, 8:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— Some lucky people seem to have a destiny—a life path set out for them that, with discipline and dedication, allows a fortunate few to escape the usual rat race of life and find a career that fits their desires.

In his first year as the Salt Lake Bees’ play-by-play voice, Tony Parks is just that type of inspirational story.

“It’s one thing when you are somewhere, and you’re working toward something, and it’s another thing when you feel like you’re absolutely where you should be,” Parks said with a beaming smile at Bees Media Day.

RELATED: Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

Growing up, Parks didn’t simply watch his favorite teams. From an early age, he remembers being able to imitate the voices of Harry Caray, Steve Stone, former Utah Jazz Hall of Fame broadcaster Hot Rod Hundley, and others.

“It wasn’t just the ability to call a game; I can impersonate the broadcaster.”

Parks credits his mother with his love of baseball, which stretches back to his earliest memories of watching the Chicago Cubs on WGN.

“My mom taught me this game,” Parks said. “For most Cub fans who grew up watching WGN, Harry Caray was the star. In our living room, Steve Stone was the star. His knowledge was unreal and it was crazy how much my mom knew. She would start saying different things, Steve Stone would follow it up. Or Stone would say something, and my mom would follow up. I grew up thinking everybody’s mom knew baseball… That’s how I learned, and that’s how we bonded.”

RELATED: Previewing The Salt Lake Bees March & April Schedule

A natural conversationalist, Parks credits his mother with instilling in him the importance of answering the why when telling a story.

“One thing she was always really big with is, ‘So what?’ If you’re going to throw out a stat, so what? Why does that matter? Is there something connected to it? I want the fan to feel connected to the stories of the game… I want the listener to be connected to the why, not just the what.”

Right Place, Right Time

A chance encounter at Citadel Broadcasting in 2006 led Parks to land a job running the in-stadium music with the Bees.

“They needed somebody to run the music for the games. On a whim, somebody found me in the hallway at the radio station and thought, ‘Hey, I heard about this, and I think you might be good for it. ‘ I went for it and got it. I went to every single game, and the rest is history.”

Parks was named the Smith’s Ballpark emcee in 2007 and has been a fixture around the ballpark since.

Sixteen years after starting with the Bees, the baseball broadcaster in waiting got his opportunity. After 29 years of being the only play-by-play voice the Salt Lake franchise had ever known, Steve Klauke announced his retirement following the 2023 season, opening the home broadcast booth at Smith’s Ballpark for Parks.

“There’s so few of these jobs. I look back with a lot of emotion and gratitude that somebody would give me a chance to show what I can do here.”

RELATED: Bees Players Discuss Meaning Of Final Opening Day At Smith’s Ballpark

Despite the promotion, Parks hasn’t forgotten the advice and example of his longtime mentor.

“You can show up to work every day, but that doesn’t mean you’re an everyday guy. He (Klauke) brought that with a white-hot desire and passion that cannot be described. I feel so much of his influence. When you’re around greatness, you can’t help but have your mind start moving that way and start picking up on those things.”

“He always brought a Major League standard, and I try to do the same thing.”

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake opened its final season at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, against the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees and Rainiers will play a six-game series from April 2 through Sunday, April 7.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kenny Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

Lefthander Kenny Rosenberg got the start and the Bees offense dominated in an 8-2 Bees win, setting the tone for one last hurrah at the old ball yard located at 1300 south and 300 west in Salt Lake City.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State Forward Great Osobor Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

MW POTY Great Osobor is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal while simultaneously seeking feedback on his NBA draft viability. 

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Postseason College Basketball Tournament Coming In Spring 2025

The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason competition, will be added to the college basketball landscape starting in 2025.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fan Wins Car After Controversial Buzzer-Beating Three

The Delta Center crowd was up in arms after a Utah Jazz fan was nearly cheated out of a car he should have won.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ogden Hockey Event Aims To Get Women, Girls Involved As Hockey Grows

The Ice Breaker Girl and Women's hockey weekend is happening this week. It's an event aimed at getting women and girls engaged, interested and playing ice hockey.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New UCCU Stadium

Utah Valley University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UCCU Stadium on the west side of campus on April 9.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

First-Year Broadcaster Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees