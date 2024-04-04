Two injured in shooting in Murray gym parking lot

MURRAY — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in a gym parking lot Wednesday night.

Kris Reardon with the Murray Police Department said it appears multiple people fired shots in the EOS parking lot around 10:44 p.m. A man and woman, both in their 20s, were taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

One witness said she talked to one of the victims as she was leaving the locker room. The witness said it seemed like the victim had wrapped up a swimming workout when she heard a loud sound and then saw the woman on the ground.

“When I came out she was laying on the ground and she had obviously been super wounded,” the witness said. “The only thing we were hearing was we didn’t know where the shooter was. Some people thought they ran out some thought they went.”

Another witness told KSL TV he was working out when he heard three gunshots.

Reardon said there is no threat to the public. Police were not sure if the victims were connected, and no arrests had been made as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.