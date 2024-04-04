Oakland Athletics Announce Temporary Residency In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The Oakland Athletics know where they’ll play in 2025, and it’s not in the Bay Area. Sources tell Sactown Sports’ Carmichael Dave that the A’s and Sacramento city officials are “finalizing an agreement to play temporarily” next season.

On Thursday morning, the A’s and Sacramento Kings officially announced that the Athletics will call Sutter Health Park home from 2025-28 with an option for a fourth year.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A’s for the 2025-27 seasons – ahead of the team’s move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

Official Statement from the Oakland Athletics and Sacramento Kings

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the Sacramento Kings, majority owner of the five-time Pacific Coast League champion Sacramento River Cats, announced that Sutter Health Park will host the A’s for three MLB seasons starting in 2025 with an option for a fourth – ahead of the team’s transition to Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Sutter Health Park, located in West Sacramento’s thriving Bridge District, is steps from the State Capitol and across the Tower Bridge from Golden 1 Center.

“On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas,” said A’s Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

It’s official. Major League Baseball is coming to Sacramento. The Oakland A’s announced this morning that they will play at Sutter Health Park from 2025-28 with an option for a fourth season.https://t.co/aNjzpSFTuJ — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) April 4, 2024

Not only will fans be able to experience Major League Baseball in West Sacramento, but they will also still get to enjoy the beloved tradition of Minor League Baseball and the Sacramento River Cats.

Business, community and government leaders have voiced their support for Sutter Health Park temporarily hosting the A’s.

“Sacramento’s baseball roots run deep,” said Greater Sacramento Economic Council President and CEO Barry Broome. “Welcoming the A’s will not only bring a surge of economic prosperity, including job creation and increased tourism, but also highlight the innovation and dynamism of Greater Sacramento, home to one of the most energetic fan bases in the country.”

“West Sacramento is proud to welcome the A’s to our community,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. “Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento Kings and the Sacramento River Cats have been tremendous partners for our city and region, and we recognize this unique opportunity will bring significant economic benefits.”

BREAKING: The Oakland A’s and Sacramento are finalizing an agreement to play temporarily in the capital city beginning next season. There will likely be an official announcement as soon as tomorrow or Friday. This story is developing… — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) April 4, 2024

Last November, Major League Baseball unanimously approved the Athletics relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team plans to build a $1.5 billion, nine-acre stadium where the Tropicana Hotel currently stands. The ballpark, which was granted $380 in public funding for construction in the summer of 2023, could open as early as 2028 if everything goes according to plan.

However, when that went down, that left everyone asking, where will the team play until the Las Vegas ballpark is ready? The A’s lease with the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, forcing the Athletics to find a temporary home until their new ballpark in Las Vegas is built.

Upcoming schedule for the Oakland Athletics

Friday, April 5th-Sunday, April 7th – @ Detroit Tigers

– @ Detroit Tigers Tuesday, April 9th-Thursday, April 11th – @ Texas Rangers

– @ Texas Rangers Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 14th – vs. Washington Nationals

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.