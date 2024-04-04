On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

Apr 4, 2024, 10:51 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Larry H. Miller Company issued a statement shortly after the Oakland Athletics announced their temporary home ahead of a move to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Larry H. Miller Company on A’s Move To Sacramento

On Thursday, April 4, the A’s shared that they would play in Sacramento, California from 2025-27 with an option for an additional season.

Shortly after the MLB franchise announced its temporary home, the Larry H. Miller Company responded to the news. Before the Athletics‘ decision was made, the Utah-based company hosted the A’s and pitched the Beehive State as a temporary home.

The following is a statement from the Larry H. Miller Company on the A’s move to Sacramento:

“We want to express our gratitude to Major League Baseball and the Athletics for approaching the Larry H. Miller Company about potentially hosting the Athletics in our new ballpark in Downtown Daybreak during their transitionary period. 

From the beginning, there were economic reasons tied to an existing television contract that favored the Athletics staying in Northern California.We wish the Athletics much success in their home state during this exciting time in their team history.

Our proven and ready ownership group and broad-based coalition is fully committed to bringing an MLB expansion team to the Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side. We are grateful and encouraged that Utah was viewed as a potential host and solution for the Athletics, and we will continue to demonstrate that we are the ideal MLB expansion market.  

In the meantime, we are excited to open our new state-of-the-art Bees ballpark in Downtown Daybreak (www.beesballpark.com) in the spring of 2025. Visit www.milb.com/salt-lake/ticketsfor ticketing information.” -The Larry H. Miller Company

RELATED STORIES

A’s visit Utah during search for temporary home

In January, the A’s were hosted by the Larry H. Miller Company while the team looked for a temporary ballpark to play in before its Las Vegas venue is completed in a few years.

Smith’s Ballpark is currently home to the Salt Lake Bees, a Triple-A minor league team. In January 2023, the Bees announced that they would leave Smith’s Ballpark and relocate to South Jordan, Utah for the 2025 season and beyond. The Bees broke ground on their new ballpark in October 2023.

The Larry H. Miller Company pitched the Bees’ new ballpark as a temporary home for the Athletics.

In November 2023, Major League owners approved the Athletics’ request to relocate to Las Vegas. The vote was unanimous. The Athletics plan to open their Las Vegas ballpark in 2028.

In April 2023, the Larry H. Miller Group announced the start of an attempt to bring an MLB team and a big league ballpark to Salt Lake City.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Round One Of Florida Regionals

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

8 minutes ago

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round o...

KSL Sports

Police Say Use Of Racial Slur Clearly Audible As They Investigate Racist Incidents Toward Utah Team

Police investigating racism directed at the Utah Utes say they've found a recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Announce Temporary Residency In Sacramento

Sources tell Sactown Sports that the A’s and Sacramento city officials are “finalizing an agreement to play temporarily” next season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First-Year Broadcaster Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees

Some lucky people seem to have path set out that allows them to escape the usual rat race of life to find a career that fits.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kenny Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

Lefthander Kenny Rosenberg got the start and the Bees offense dominated in an 8-2 Bees win, setting the tone for one last hurrah at the old ball yard located at 1300 south and 300 west in Salt Lake City.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State Forward Great Osobor Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

MW POTY Great Osobor is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal while simultaneously seeking feedback on his NBA draft viability. 

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento