Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

Larry H. Miller Company on A’s Move To Sacramento

On Thursday, April 4, the A’s shared that they would play in Sacramento, California from 2025-27 with an option for an additional season.

Shortly after the MLB franchise announced its temporary home, the Larry H. Miller Company responded to the news. Before the Athletics‘ decision was made, the Utah-based company hosted the A’s and pitched the Beehive State as a temporary home.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A’s for the 2025-27 seasons – ahead of the team’s move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

The following is a statement from the Larry H. Miller Company on the A’s move to Sacramento:

“We want to express our gratitude to Major League Baseball and the Athletics for approaching the Larry H. Miller Company about potentially hosting the Athletics in our new ballpark in Downtown Daybreak during their transitionary period. From the beginning, there were economic reasons tied to an existing television contract that favored the Athletics staying in Northern California.We wish the Athletics much success in their home state during this exciting time in their team history. Our proven and ready ownership group and broad-based coalition is fully committed to bringing an MLB expansion team to the Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side. We are grateful and encouraged that Utah was viewed as a potential host and solution for the Athletics, and we will continue to demonstrate that we are the ideal MLB expansion market. In the meantime, we are excited to open our new state-of-the-art Bees ballpark in Downtown Daybreak (www.beesballpark.com) in the spring of 2025. Visit www.milb.com/salt-lake/ticketsfor ticketing information.” -The Larry H. Miller Company

A’s visit Utah during search for temporary home

In January, the A’s were hosted by the Larry H. Miller Company while the team looked for a temporary ballpark to play in before its Las Vegas venue is completed in a few years.

Smith’s Ballpark is currently home to the Salt Lake Bees, a Triple-A minor league team. In January 2023, the Bees announced that they would leave Smith’s Ballpark and relocate to South Jordan, Utah for the 2025 season and beyond. The Bees broke ground on their new ballpark in October 2023.

The Larry H. Miller Company pitched the Bees’ new ballpark as a temporary home for the Athletics.

A statement from Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, regarding the Athletics visit to Utah Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lq79hYfXPx — Big League Utah (@BigLeagueUtah) January 19, 2024

In November 2023, Major League owners approved the Athletics’ request to relocate to Las Vegas. The vote was unanimous. The Athletics plan to open their Las Vegas ballpark in 2028.

In April 2023, the Larry H. Miller Group announced the start of an attempt to bring an MLB team and a big league ballpark to Salt Lake City.

We are excited to announce the @PowerDistrictUT. This historic development is a transformative private-public partnership for our capital city. pic.twitter.com/yWqaEj8A25 — The Larry H. Miller Company (@theLHMcompany) February 15, 2024

