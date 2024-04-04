On the Site:
How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Round One Of Florida Regionals

Apr 4, 2024, 11:00 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – It is postseason time for college gymnastics and the Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regionals this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

Utah will be joined by Michigan State, Maryland, and Towson in the earlier session of the Florida regional while host Florida, Missouri, Georgia and the winner of Iowa State/Clemson will compete in the evening session.

The top two teams from each regional (California, Arkansas, Michigan, and Florida) will move on to the National Championships on April 18 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How To Watch The Red Rocks In Round One Of The Florida Regionals

  • WHEN: Friday, April 5
  • WHERE: Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida
  • TIME: 11:00 am MT
  • CHANNEL: ESPN+

*The top two from each of Friday’s sessions will move on to the regional final on Sunday, April 7. That meet will determine the two teams out of the Florida regional moving on to Nationals in two weeks.

Where The Red Rocks Stand Heading Into Regionals

Head coach Carly Dockendorf was on hand earlier this week to discuss where the Red Rocks stand after clinching their fourth straight Pac-12 Title heading into postseason play.

“I feel like we’ve done an excellent job progressing this team throughout the year,” Dockendorf said. “We’re really starting to dial in those landings and focusing on some of the details. We’re peaking when we need to peak- we didn’t peak back in January which is great. You want to be able to hold those routines all the way through April, and I’m feeling really good about where we are at.”

 

The past few seasons Utah has been a little banged up heading into the regional and national rounds of competition. This year Dockendorf believes the team is in much better shape health-wise due to some changes the team made in their strength and conditioning program.

“Our team is exceptionally strong right now,” Dockendorf said. “We adjusted our strength program slightly this year. In the past, we felt like we get a little bit flat when we get to postseason, so we pushed the team a little bit more throughout the year and we just started backing off quite recently. We’re starting to see their performance and gymnastics skills be a little more dynamic, a little bit more sharp. It feels easier for them to be able to perform them because we aren’t doing quite as much conditioning at this point. Their bodies are ready to go.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

