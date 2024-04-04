Kyle Van Noy Re-Signs With Baltimore Ravens On Multi-Year Deal

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Kyle Van Noy re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a multi-year deal, according to Pat McAfee.

Kyle Van Noy re-signs with Ravens

The former NFL punter shared the news via his daily show on ESPN and YouTube on Thursday, April 4.

McAfee said that Van Noy’s deal to stay in Baltimore is for two years.

“BREAKING NEWS: @KVN_03 is BACK with the Baltimore Ravens on a two year deal,” McAfee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Van Noy shared McAfee’s post on social media to confirm the signing.

Van Noy is coming off of one of the best years of his career. In 2023, he had a career-best nine sacks in only 14 games played.

The former BYU star signed with the Ravens after the season was already underway in September 2023.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens To Sign Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy helped the Ravens to a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. During the regular season, the veteran linebacker posted 30 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. He played in two postseason games and had four total tackles and three solo tackles.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

Following his first season in Baltimore, Van Noy built his career totals to 500 total tackles, 338 solo tackles, 42.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 33 pass breakups. He’s played in 142 games in his career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

