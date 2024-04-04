Who Would Jazz Select With Eighth Pick In Mock Draft?

SALT LAKE CITY – Who are the Utah Jazz likely to select with the eighth pick according to the latest NBA mock drafts?

After the Brooklyn Nets stunned the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers with a 115-111 victory on Wednesday, the Jazz stand alone with a 29-47 record, and are projected to select eighth in June’s NBA draft.

While the Jazz have a 26.2 percent chance of moving up into the top four picks, and a 39.3 percent chance of selecting ninth or worse, let’s look at who the top mock drafts have the Jazz selecting if they were to hold onto the eighth pick after the lottery.

Note: This article will report the player each mock draft has projected eighth, regardless of whether they’ve updated their draft order to reflect the latest NBA standings.

Utah Jazz 2024 Mock Draft Round-Up 1.o

After stops at Northeastern Junior College and Northern Colorado to begin his college career, Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee for his final season and quickly established himself as one of the best scorers in the country.

Phenomenal effort from Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht in the final game of his college career, scoring 37 points (6/12 3P) showing why he’s a projected top-10 pick. Made shots in a variety of ways, was a handful in the open court, and made smart passing reads. pic.twitter.com/UCcjDhTcBp — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 1, 2024

The 6-foot-6-inch Knecht averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a blistering 39.7 percent from the three-point line on 6.5 attempts per game, and was named the SEC Player of the Year in his lone season in Knoxville.

ESPN also has the Jazz drafting Pittsburgh guard Carlton Carrington with the 27th pick, and California wing Jaylon Tyson with the 32nd pick.

Nikola Topic has been projected near the top of most boards over the last year, but an injury to the 6-foot-6-inch guard could see him slip on draft night.

Serbian Nikola Topic has ideal size for a PG at 6-foot-7 with coveted creativity and vision, showing surgical precision making pick-and-roll reads. He plays at a unique pace, getting into the lane and finishing at a remarkable rate (66% 2P%). pic.twitter.com/RJZiskvQoY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 5, 2023

Topic is one of the best passers in the draft, has excellent size, and produced at a high level in Europe, but questions about his shooting and defense could land him in the mid-lottery.

Bleacher Report has the Jazz selecting North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram with the 27th pick, and Colorado guard KJ Simpson with the 32nd pick in their latest mock.

At 6-feet-5-inches tall, Ja’Kobe Walter has good size for a modern 3-and-D guard in the NBA.

Walter shot a reasonable 34.1 percent from three in his lone season at Baylor, but his 37 percent field goal rate is low, as are his 1.4 assists per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter’s candidacy as a top prospect has been bolstered by standout games against Auburn and Oregon State, combining for 52 points on 26 shots, showing dynamic shot-making running off screens, deep range on his pull-up, and compact, consistent mechanics. pic.twitter.com/Ob8PjPJR7U — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 30, 2023

Tankathon has the Jazz selecting Colorado forward Tristan da Silva with the 27th pick, and Purdue center Zach Edey with the 32nd pick.

According to Kevin O’Connor’s big board, Matas Buzelis would be the choice for the Jazz at eight after spending one year with the G League Ignite.

Buzelis averaged 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in what will be the final year of the Ignite’s existence, while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 26 percent from three.

Projected top-3 pick Matas Buzelis has been playing his best basketball of late for G League Ignite. He’s shooting 39% from 3 over his past 10 games, has been impactful defensively on and off the ball, and is soaking up increased usage successfully. pic.twitter.com/rVDwoxgKmf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 21, 2024

At 6-foot-11-inches tall, Buzelis has some of the best physical gifts in the draft, but did not live up to the hype as a potential No. 1 overall pick this season in the G League.

The Ringer ranks Pittsburgh guard Carlton Carrington as the 27th-best player in the draft, and Illinois wing Terrance Shannon as the 32nd-rated player.

Arguably the most surprising player to find his name in the lottery compared to preseason predictions, Reed Sheppard had a stellar season at Kentucky.

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard made a big jump into the top five of our draft projections on the back of several signature moments in SEC play. He’s cementing his case as the best freshman in the college game with improved PNR playmaking and historically great 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/Mn69mnDaB5 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 5, 2024

The 6-foot-3-inch freshman guard averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting a nearly incomprehensible 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three.

Despite his size, Sheppard was also one of the top defenders in college averaging 2.5 steals per game, but had a disappointing performance scoring just three points in his final game at Kentucky.

