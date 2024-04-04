On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Who Would Jazz Select With Eighth Pick In Mock Draft?

Apr 4, 2024, 2:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Who are the Utah Jazz likely to select with the eighth pick according to the latest NBA mock drafts?

After the Brooklyn Nets stunned the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers with a 115-111 victory on Wednesday, the Jazz stand alone with a 29-47 record, and are projected to select eighth in June’s NBA draft.

Related: What Happens If Jazz Win The Draft Lottery?

While the Jazz have a 26.2 percent chance of moving up into the top four picks, and a 39.3 percent chance of selecting ninth or worse, let’s look at who the top mock drafts have the Jazz selecting if they were to hold onto the eighth pick after the lottery.

Note: This article will report the player each mock draft has projected eighth, regardless of whether they’ve updated their draft order to reflect the latest NBA standings.

Utah Jazz 2024 Mock Draft Round-Up 1.o

ESPN: Dalton Knecht – Wing – Tennessee 

After stops at Northeastern Junior College and Northern Colorado to begin his college career, Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee for his final season and quickly established himself as one of the best scorers in the country.

The 6-foot-6-inch Knecht averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a blistering 39.7 percent from the three-point line on 6.5 attempts per game, and was named the SEC Player of the Year in his lone season in Knoxville.

ESPN also has the Jazz drafting Pittsburgh guard Carlton Carrington with the 27th pick, and California wing Jaylon Tyson with the 32nd pick.

Bleacher Report: Nikola Topic – Guard – Serbia

Nikola Topic has been projected near the top of most boards over the last year, but an injury to the 6-foot-6-inch guard could see him slip on draft night.

Topic is one of the best passers in the draft, has excellent size, and produced at a high level in Europe, but questions about his shooting and defense could land him in the mid-lottery.

Bleacher Report has the Jazz selecting North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram with the 27th pick, and Colorado guard KJ Simpson with the 32nd pick in their latest mock.

Tankathon: Ja’Kobe Walter – Guard – Baylor

At 6-feet-5-inches tall, Ja’Kobe Walter has good size for a modern 3-and-D guard in the NBA.

Walter shot a reasonable 34.1 percent from three in his lone season at Baylor, but his 37 percent field goal rate is low, as are his 1.4 assists per game.

Tankathon has the Jazz selecting Colorado forward Tristan da Silva with the 27th pick, and Purdue center Zach Edey with the 32nd pick.

The Ringer: Matas Buzelis – Wing – G League Ignite

According to Kevin O’Connor’s big board, Matas Buzelis would be the choice for the Jazz at eight after spending one year with the G League Ignite.

Buzelis averaged 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in what will be the final year of the Ignite’s existence, while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 26 percent from three.

At 6-foot-11-inches tall, Buzelis has some of the best physical gifts in the draft, but did not live up to the hype as a potential No. 1 overall pick this season in the G League.

The Ringer ranks Pittsburgh guard Carlton Carrington as the 27th-best player in the draft, and Illinois wing Terrance Shannon as the 32nd-rated player.

Yahoo Sports: Reed Sheppard – Guard – Kentucky

Arguably the most surprising player to find his name in the lottery compared to preseason predictions, Reed Sheppard had a stellar season at Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3-inch freshman guard averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting a nearly incomprehensible 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three.

Despite his size, Sheppard was also one of the top defenders in college averaging 2.5 steals per game, but had a disappointing performance scoring just three points in his final game at Kentucky.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Has Sought Out Potential Buyers

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has spoken to multiple potential buyers to gauge their interest in purchasing the NHL franchise.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cavaliers Guard Sam Merrill Says Game In Utah Against Jazz Was Surreal

Current Cavaliers guard and former Utah State Aggie Sam Merrill joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his first NBA game back in Utah.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Van Noy Re-Signs With Baltimore Ravens On Multi-Year Deal

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a multi-year deal, according to Pat McAfee.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Round One Of Florida Regionals

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

The Larry H. Miller Company issued a statement after the Oakland Athletics announced their temporary home ahead of a move to Las Vegas.

5 hours ago

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round o...

KSL Sports

Police Say Use Of Racial Slur Clearly Audible As They Investigate Racist Incidents Toward Utah Team

Police investigating racism directed at the Utah Utes say they've found a recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Who Would Jazz Select With Eighth Pick In Mock Draft?