On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Arizona Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Has Sought Out Potential Buyers

Apr 4, 2024, 3:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIX – Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has spoken to multiple potential buyers — who are in the state and outside of it — to gauge their interest in purchasing the NHL franchise from him, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports.

Meruelo reportedly was seeking upward of $1 billion for the franchise that he bought in July 2019. The Coyotes owner had a recent meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the team’s future, Gambadoro adds.

“Mr. Meruelo and the team are solely focused on the land auction and winning the bid. And to keep the Coyotes in Arizona,” the Coyotes told Arizona Sports on Thursday when asked about potential conversations Meruelo had with possible buyers.

After a May 2023 public vote failed to greenlight the team’s purchase and development of an entertainment district in Tempe, the Coyotes’ most recently targeted land for a new arena in northeast Phoenix near Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101. The NHL franchise owned by Meruelo was planning to purchase that state land at an auction that, if posted in April, would not be up for bid until June at the earliest.

The hockey franchise, which has played the past two seasons at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, had been searching for a site to construct a new arena after it was pushed out of its former home in Glendale after the 2021-22 season. ASU and the Coyotes were under contract for the team to play there through 2024-25 with an option year the following season.

Focusing efforts to win the Phoenix land at an auction that’s yet to be scheduled appeared to be the next step at finding a permanent home. There remained potential hurdles to cover before the team could purchase the land.

According to the Arizona state constitution, there must be an auction advertisement in print media for a minimum of 10 weeks before the auction. The state would have 240 days from the board of appeals’ approval of that auction on March 14 to hold it.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

In other words, the land auction at minimum would not take place until mid-June but would not have to be held until Nov. 9.

According to the state constitution, “the department shall reappraise or update the department’s original appraisal of property to be leased, exchanged or sold if the board of appeals’ approval of the lease or sale occurred more than two hundred forty days before the auction.”

The drafting of an auction notice had not yet been completed as of Thursday, the Arizona State Land Department told Arizona Sports.

The team had scrambled to find alternatives to remain in the state after the failed Tempe vote.

Coyotes team leaders acknowledged in August that Meruelo had an interest in purchasing land in Mesa, reportedly near Alma School Road and Loop 202. At the time, the franchise said it was continuing to look at other properties in or near the East Valley.

The Phoenix land then became the focus, but signs that time was running short came when NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said during an All-Star press conference on Feb. 2 that he was “reasonably confident” that Meruelo and the Coyotes would have an arena solution.

“Alex Meruelo as recently as last week told me he was certain he was going to get this done,” Bettman said. “I don’t make it a practice of contradicting owners unless I have hard facts of the contrary and I’m both hopeful that and reasonably … reasonably confident that he’s going to do what he says.”

The owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz said in January they had the immediate ability to bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City and requested the initiation of an expansion process. CEO Ryan Smith said the company is “100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” according to The Associated Press.

RELATED STORIES

Talks between Smith and the league have been going on since 2022. The NHL said in a statement it appreciates the interest.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cavaliers Guard Sam Merrill Says Game In Utah Against Jazz Was Surreal

Current Cavaliers guard and former Utah State Aggie Sam Merrill joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his first NBA game back in Utah.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Would Jazz Select With Eighth Pick In Mock Draft?

Who are the Utah Jazz most likely to select with the eighth pick according to the latest 2024 NBA mock drafts?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Van Noy Re-Signs With Baltimore Ravens On Multi-Year Deal

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a multi-year deal, according to Pat McAfee.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Round One Of Florida Regionals

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

The Larry H. Miller Company issued a statement after the Oakland Athletics announced their temporary home ahead of a move to Las Vegas.

5 hours ago

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round o...

KSL Sports

Police Say Use Of Racial Slur Clearly Audible As They Investigate Racist Incidents Toward Utah Team

Police investigating racism directed at the Utah Utes say they've found a recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Arizona Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Has Sought Out Potential Buyers