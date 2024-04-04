On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Nasal Fracture To Sideline Jazz Center Kessler Against Clippers

Apr 4, 2024, 7:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers as he recovers from a nasal fracture.

On Tuesday, the second-year big man took an elbow to the nose from Evan Mobley in the Jazz’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Jazz will monitor swelling in Kessler’s nose before determining if he will be available to play on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

Jazz Have Lost 10 Straight Before Facing Clippers

The Jazz face the Clippers riding their longest losing streak since 1982.

With a loss Friday, the Jazz would match the third-longest losing streak in franchise history at 11 games, which happened twice in the 1974-75 season while the team was still playing in New Orleans.

In addition to Kessler, the Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back), and Jordan Clarkson (SI inflammation).

With the Salt Lake City Stars season having ended on Tuesday, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Darius Bazley, Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, and Jason Preston will join the Jazz on their two-game road trip.

Clippers Slumping As They Host Jazz

The Clippers will host the Jazz on the second night of back-to-back games after hosting the West-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of Thursday’s game due to knee soreness experienced after Sunday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Leonard had missed only seven games all season before sitting in Thursday’s matchup against the Nuggets.

The Clippers were 13-13 in their last 26 games heading into their meeting with Denver.

How To Watch Jazz And Clippers?

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Friday at 8:30 pm MST in Los Angeles. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

