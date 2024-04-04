On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Isaac Wilson Wants To Blaze His Own Path With Utes

Apr 4, 2024, 8:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is looking for a new QB2, and 2024 freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson is in the running for the job.

Despite coming from a family full of football talent, Wilson is hoping to blaze his own trail in college at Utah. While still very early in the process, by all accounts Wilson has impressed and is well on his way to making a name for himself on his own merit.

Wilson recently discussed his acclimation to the college game, learning behind Cam Rising, the advice he’s gotten from his father and brothers, and much more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Isaac Wilson Discusses Transitioning From High School To College

Wilson could still be in high school right now doing typical senior activities as the school year winds down.

Instead, he graduated early, and enrolled in spring semester at the U to get a jump start on learning the playbook and possibly earning the backup job for the Utes.

Whether you play a sport or not, there is always a bit of a learning curve that comes while transitioning from high school to college. So far, Wilson feels like the change has gone smoothly, and is just trying to absorb as much as possible from everyone around him.

“It’s been great,” Wilson said. “I’m working with the team right now- with coach Ludwig and trying to make it through to the next level.”

The Utah freshman had a phenomenal final season at Corner Canyon last fall and drew a lot of positive attention for his playmaking abilities.

Now Wilson is in a bit of a different boat where the eyeballs aren’t quite as heavy on him since Rising is the starter.

A lot of players would probably find it a little relaxing to not have the spotlight on them for a bit, but not Wilson who is eager to prove himself.

Still, Wilson understands there is an order to things and is just trying to check the boxes while he waits his turn.

“I’m a little bit antsy,” Wilson said. “I know my position right now. I got to work behind Cam, get ready, and be prepared to go in at any time.”

Wilson Gets To Learn Behind The Best

Speaking of Rising.

Wilson was very complimentary of what “Bad Moon” has accomplished during his time at Utah, and is trying to learn as much as he can from the all-time great.

However, like any highly competitive person, Wilson’s hope is to not only one day match Rising’s accomplishments but possibly lead Utah to even more.

“He’s a baller and I have to take some of his attributes,” Wilson said. “He’s been winning. He’s been doing his thing all over Utah. I got to follow in those footsteps and hopefully do better.”

While Rising is a great quarterback for Wilson to gain knowledge from, he’s not the only high-level football player he can seek advice from.

Wilson’s dad, Mike, also suited up for the Utes in the 90’s while his three older brothers- Zach, Josh, and Micah all played down the road at BYU.

Zach, of course, is currently in the middle of a pro career after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“They’ve gone through it,” Wilson said. “They’ve made it easy for me. Zach, Josh, Micah- they all have given me little tips and tricks of what to do through college- changing and really evolving through the transition of high school to college. Just having them by my side and having Zach from a football standpoint is really helping me out.

A Heated Battle For Utah’s QB2

Early indications are that Wilson has come in prepared to make a run for Utah’s backup quarterback role against sophomore Brandon Rose.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has been very complimentary of his two younger quarterbacks throughout spring camp, and after talking to Wilson, it’s easy to see why.

“We both want to win,” Wilson said. “We are both very competitive guys. I just have to get in that film room and learn my stuff. [Brandon Rose] has been here- he’s got a year on me, but I have got to keep moving forward. We have that little competitive relationship so I’m glad we get to take care of that.”

Wilson Sees A Bright Future For Himself, Utah Football

It is very early in Wilson’s college career and time with the Utes, but he already has a clear vision for himself in the program and what he hopes his career will be.

“I’m just trying to fill my own shoes and not listen to all of that outside noise,” Wilson said. “I’m trying to build my own legacy here at Utah. Follow behind Cam and just do my own thing.”

As for how Wilson sees things going for Utah football in 2024 and beyond? Well, if you bleed red, it’s hard to not drink the Kool-Aid Wilson served up.

“We’re going to win a lot this year,” Wilson said. “I promise you that. We’re going to win a lot this year- and years to come from that.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nasal Fracture To Sideline Jazz Center Kessler Against Clippers

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers as he recovers from a nasal fracture.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Is AP Player Of Year In Women’s Hoops For 2nd Straight Season

Iowa's star guard Caitlin Clark was honored as the AP Player of the Year in women’s basketball for the second consecutive year.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Has Sought Out Potential Buyers

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has spoken to multiple potential buyers to gauge their interest in purchasing the NHL franchise.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cavaliers Guard Sam Merrill Says Game In Utah Against Jazz Was Surreal

Current Cavaliers guard and former Utah State Aggie Sam Merrill joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his first NBA game back in Utah.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Would Jazz Select With Eighth Pick In Mock Draft?

Who are the Utah Jazz most likely to select with the eighth pick according to the latest 2024 NBA mock drafts?

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Van Noy Re-Signs With Baltimore Ravens On Multi-Year Deal

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a multi-year deal, according to Pat McAfee.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Isaac Wilson Wants To Blaze His Own Path With Utes