Isaac Wilson Wants To Blaze His Own Path With Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is looking for a new QB2, and 2024 freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson is in the running for the job.

Despite coming from a family full of football talent, Wilson is hoping to blaze his own trail in college at Utah. While still very early in the process, by all accounts Wilson has impressed and is well on his way to making a name for himself on his own merit.

Wilson recently discussed his acclimation to the college game, learning behind Cam Rising, the advice he’s gotten from his father and brothers, and much more.

Isaac Wilson Discusses Transitioning From High School To College

Wilson could still be in high school right now doing typical senior activities as the school year winds down.

Instead, he graduated early, and enrolled in spring semester at the U to get a jump start on learning the playbook and possibly earning the backup job for the Utes.

Whether you play a sport or not, there is always a bit of a learning curve that comes while transitioning from high school to college. So far, Wilson feels like the change has gone smoothly, and is just trying to absorb as much as possible from everyone around him.

“It’s been great,” Wilson said. “I’m working with the team right now- with coach Ludwig and trying to make it through to the next level.”

The Utah freshman had a phenomenal final season at Corner Canyon last fall and drew a lot of positive attention for his playmaking abilities.

Now Wilson is in a bit of a different boat where the eyeballs aren’t quite as heavy on him since Rising is the starter.

A lot of players would probably find it a little relaxing to not have the spotlight on them for a bit, but not Wilson who is eager to prove himself.

Still, Wilson understands there is an order to things and is just trying to check the boxes while he waits his turn.

“I’m a little bit antsy,” Wilson said. “I know my position right now. I got to work behind Cam, get ready, and be prepared to go in at any time.”

Wilson Gets To Learn Behind The Best

Speaking of Rising.

Wilson was very complimentary of what “Bad Moon” has accomplished during his time at Utah, and is trying to learn as much as he can from the all-time great.

However, like any highly competitive person, Wilson’s hope is to not only one day match Rising’s accomplishments but possibly lead Utah to even more.

“He’s a baller and I have to take some of his attributes,” Wilson said. “He’s been winning. He’s been doing his thing all over Utah. I got to follow in those footsteps and hopefully do better.”

While Rising is a great quarterback for Wilson to gain knowledge from, he’s not the only high-level football player he can seek advice from.

Wilson’s dad, Mike, also suited up for the Utes in the 90’s while his three older brothers- Zach, Josh, and Micah all played down the road at BYU.

Zach, of course, is currently in the middle of a pro career after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“They’ve gone through it,” Wilson said. “They’ve made it easy for me. Zach, Josh, Micah- they all have given me little tips and tricks of what to do through college- changing and really evolving through the transition of high school to college. Just having them by my side and having Zach from a football standpoint is really helping me out.

A Heated Battle For Utah’s QB2

Early indications are that Wilson has come in prepared to make a run for Utah’s backup quarterback role against sophomore Brandon Rose.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has been very complimentary of his two younger quarterbacks throughout spring camp, and after talking to Wilson, it’s easy to see why.

“We both want to win,” Wilson said. “We are both very competitive guys. I just have to get in that film room and learn my stuff. [Brandon Rose] has been here- he’s got a year on me, but I have got to keep moving forward. We have that little competitive relationship so I’m glad we get to take care of that.”

Wilson Sees A Bright Future For Himself, Utah Football

It is very early in Wilson’s college career and time with the Utes, but he already has a clear vision for himself in the program and what he hopes his career will be.

“I’m just trying to fill my own shoes and not listen to all of that outside noise,” Wilson said. “I’m trying to build my own legacy here at Utah. Follow behind Cam and just do my own thing.”

As for how Wilson sees things going for Utah football in 2024 and beyond? Well, if you bleed red, it’s hard to not drink the Kool-Aid Wilson served up.

“We’re going to win a lot this year,” Wilson said. “I promise you that. We’re going to win a lot this year- and years to come from that.”

